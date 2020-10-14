/Buying a Used Car? Here’s What You Need to Know

One of the highlights of one’s life is buying a car. It’s a symbol of success, independence, and hopefully many years of adventure and travel. Unfortunately, when buying a used car most people end up with lemons. In this article, I will be giving you the expert tips to choosing a great used car you can enjoy for many years to come.

Let’s jump in!

Where to Buy a Used Car

Social media is great when you want to buy a piece of furniture on the cheap, but buying a vehicle should come with more precaution. Unfortunately, many people buy duds even in good faith because they didn’t have access to all the information and background of your vehicle. This is why choosing a car supermarket uk is the best option.

When choosing your dealer, consider the following:

RAC approved dealers Finance Options Reputation and reviews

Finding a dealership, like Hilton Car Supermarket, that has all three is a great start. Let’s take a look at each of these individually.

RAC Approval

This refers to the warranty and protection you can expect from your vehicle purchase. This means the dealership and vehicles had to pass a series of inspections in addition to offering important warranties and data checks.

A RAC approved dealer means you can buy with peace of mind. The car you are getting has not been stolen, carries any unpaid finance, or has been written off. A written-off vehicle refers to a car that has experienced too much damage and is no longer considered safe to be on the road. You can also enjoy a 12-month breakdown cover and accident and motor legal care.

Finance Options

Money is always a consideration,but don’t think you can’t get your dream car if your budget is low. Choosing a car supermarket uk means you have access to great vehicles and can customise your financial options as well. Hilton Car Supermarket offers FREE finance checks so you can find a great payment option that works for you.

Reputation and Reviews

The reputation your dealer has should make all the difference in your purchase decision. Even a place that has some good reviews and some bad ones can be a red flag for inconsistency. Look for sites that offer AutoTrader, Google, and TrustPilot reviews. This will provide you with a complete look into everything you want to know about your dealership from the cars themselves, to the work experience and environment.

How to Get Your Car

Remember the old days where you would have to find a way to get to the dealership, walk the lots endlessly and choose your car so you could leave. Worse, if you didn’t find the car you needed you would leave empty handed or if you found a car would then need to arrange a ride back to pick up. Hilton Car Supermarket has cut out all that nonsense.

You can review their entire showroom online, get your finances approved and customised and the best part, you get door-to-door delivery upon purchase.

For more information, be sure to contact Hilton Car Supermarket for all your used car dreams to come true!

