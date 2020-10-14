/How to Pack for a Road Trip: 7 Expert Tips

This post COVID world has meant that up to 1 in 3 Americans and countless others worldwide have decided to escape it all with a good old fashioned road trip.

To help you not find yourself short at the worst moment, we have compiled the best tips to leave you in no doubt about how to pack for a road trip.

How to Pack for Your Roadtrip Starts With Your Car

In the excitement of preparing a trip, people overlook doing basic checks on their car before they leave. Don’t make this mistake! Not doing so could leave you with countless problems down the road (pun intended).

So check your oil, tire pressure, and breaks before you leave. Doing so will save you time and money, both vital factors for anyone on a road trip.

Check Your Paperwork

Not having the right paperwork on you can quickly derail a road trip. So make sure you have your insurance papers in the car along with the necessary contact information. Additionally, the car manual may prove to be priceless in a tight spot.

This doesn’t only apply to the car. Don’t forget to carry your driver’s license and make sure everyone with you has an ID.

If due to the pandemic, you are struggling to renew any documentation, a good idea would be to carry photocopy proof of payment of the renewal to help explain your situation should you need to.

Be Prepared for Anything

It goes without saying that the most vital thing in your possession when going on a road trip is an emergency roadside kit. But many additional extras are worth incorporating that are often forgotten.

Duct tape, windscreen repair kits, and a Swiss Army knife all can prevent the breaks from temporarily being put on your journey.

On the road, cash is king, so make sure you also keep some with you for emergencies.

Last emergency tip: Have a spare car key with you and give it to your travel buddy! It could prove priceless should the worst happen.

Make Sure You Get There!

Getting from A to B via J or Z is sometimes part of the fun of a road trip. Nowadays, that’s unlikely to happen though we depend on our phone’s GPS systems to avoid taking wrong turns.

Should your coverage let you down, however, using offline maps available on Google Maps or Maps.me could be a lifesaver.

Carrying a paper map could save you should technology ever let you down, so always keep one in the car.

The Most Important Need

If you’re traveling with kids, other than hearing, “Are we there yet?” the next major concern is food.

Our experience has shown that setting up each person with their own packs for snacks, fruits, and other treats is a lifesaver. Color code them for extra organizational brownie points!

Safety Matters

Due to modern-day concerns, the typical wipes kept your car don’t cut it anymore.

Leaving a pack with hand sanitizer, wipes, disinfectant spray, microfibre cloths, and face masks in the car will leave you and your road buddies with peace of mind.

What to Wear

The last word is on clothing, and we only have three words for you to remember.

Layers, layers, layers! Packing multiple layers it helps you in 2 areas.

Firstly, instead of three or four thick pullovers, one or two will do, leaving you with more space. The second is adaptability for the inevitable changes in temperature that you will encounter.

If space continues to be a factor, a roof box may be a good option. Roof Box Buyers Guides are a good resource for choosing the right one for you.

Time to Start Your Engine!

While the saying goes that the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry, for a road trip, good planning is imperative.

By reading this, it should be crystal clear how to pack for a road trip. All that is left is to put your key in the ignition and enjoy the open road!

