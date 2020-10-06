/Leaving Oman – Everything an Expat Needs to Know

If your time has come to an end in Oman, you will want to keep reading. Before you leave it is always a good idea to make sure you have tied up any loose ends. Whether you need to sell your home, car or close various accounts, this article will help you navigate the steps you should take.

Let’s get to it!

Step #1: Sell Car in Oman

If you have purchase a vehicle in Oman and now would like to sell car in Oman you can do so easily. If your vehicle is under five years old and has one hundred and twenty thousand kilometers or less you can sell your vehicle through Carzaty, the number one place in Oman to buy or sell vehicles. Here are some other requirements before a successful sale:

Review which makes and models are accepted The vehicle needs to be from the GCC Cannot have experienced accidents

These requirements are also important prior to purchase. If you want to get top dollar for your vehicle, consider what you can sell before you buy. If selling is a good choice for you go through a trusted dealer for the best price and ease of transfer. Leaving a vehicle behind is very risky and can cost you a lot more than selling and repurchase.

Step #2: Selling Household Items

You will most likely have acquired some household items such as kitchen appliances and other small items around the house that you do not need or want to take. In this case, you can post and sell your items online in various marketplaces for expats.

Some items you can sell are:

Furniture Appliances Decor items Lighting Clothing and Shoes

If you have acquired higher-end items you may want to consider selling these with your home or creating an estate sale.

Step #3: Selling Your Residence

If you have purchased a home in Oman you can sell it to another expat as long as they meet the necessary requirements. You also have an option to sell to a local. One great option that some people consider is using your home as a holiday rental or long-term lease to business people who need to spend time in Oman throughout the year.

It is important to get a local property management agency to assist you in the sale or rental of your property. Like any real estate sale, it’s important to weigh your options. People who are more likely to return to Oman can benefit from a leasing situation if the tenants are chosen and pass a background check.

For a sale consider the time necessary to get to market as well as an escrow. Each country has its own processes so choosing a well-versed reputable company to help you is critical.

Wrap Up

If you are looking to upgrade your vehicle or sell car in Oman now is a great time to contact the experts to get a great price. You can get a great deal if you know who to contact and meet the criteria. Leaving like entering Oman comes with some adjustments but with the right support, you can sell your items successfully.

