/Smart Ways to Simplify the Car Insurance Comparison Process

If you have never, ever compared car insurance rates before, you might expect the process to be overly complicated or lengthy. In actuality, comparing auto coverage rates only takes minutes, and you can end up being truly shocked by the results.

Things that might be costing you more money to be covered by one company could be a reason for a different company to cut your premiums down significantly. So, if there is one thing to remember about auto insurance coverage, it is never to make assumptions. Have all of your pertinent identifying information on hand, then dive in and start comparing rates.

Know the Average Car Insurance Rates for Your Area

One of the best ways to get a ballpark figure on car insurance is to look at the average rates for your geographic area. The general rule to follow is that drivers in more populated, metropolitan areas usually pay higher car insurance costs. This is because there are more drivers on the road to contend with, along with all of the dangers that come with traffic and congestion. People living in more rural areas often see lower rates, on average. You can compare average auto insurance rates by zip code, city, and state, or even county of residence. Once you have a good handle on what drivers in your area pay on average, you can use personal car insurance quotes more to your advantage.

Know What’s in Your Driving Abstract

To help further simplify the car insurance rate comparison process, you should be aware of your recent and complete driving history. Whether you are a new or more experienced driver will count for a lot, as insurers heavily scrutinize your last three years of driving. If you don’t have a driving record that goes back at least three years, then you will be hit with a new driver surcharge. Within your driving abstract, you will see all citations, whether they are moving violations or not. In addition to your driving record, auto insurance providers will also see your history with previous insurance companies, such as whether or not you even let coverage lapse.

Know What Discounts You Qualify For

When you get a new auto insurance quote, most of the time, there are not a lot of deep discounts that are applied. A car insurance quote is an estimate of the rates that you will pay, but things can change before you elect to purchase a new policy. Discounts related to professional affiliations, as well as discounts for taking defensive driving courses, can be applied, lowering your premiums. See which discounts the auto insurance company you plan on getting coverage through offers, so you can get an even more accurate rate comparison.

Know When It’s Time to Compare Rates

All in all, there is nothing that requires you to compare rates or ever change auto insurance providers. If you feel happy with the amount of money that you are paying, you probably will not see the benefit in making a rate comparison. The fact of the matter is that many drivers don’t know when it becomes time to make a rate comparison. With The Hartford, consumers can get free, instant auto insurance quotes online, at their convenience.

This platform makes it easy and simple for drivers to see precisely what they would pay for insurance through their company compared to their competitors. With this level of transparency, it seems like now is the best time to get a new auto insurance quote. In reality, you should be checking rates against different companies approximately every six months to one year.

Know What Life Changes Will Impact Your Rates

Sometimes, things in your life that seemingly have nothing to do with driving can have an impact on what you pay in auto insurance costs. Moving from one town to the next could reduce how far you need to drive to work. Likewise, moving from the suburbs to a neighboring city might also cause for grounds for a policy review. Having a child become a licensed driver might be another reason your rates go up, just as that same teen driver could get on the honor roll and cause you to experience a reduction in rates. Know what life changes are going to impact your rates so that you can be well prepared.

Know What Factors Work in Your Favor

In some ways, getting an auto insurance rate comparison is the only way to know what factors are going to work in your favor. You might perform a rate comparison the day after your birthday and learn that you will save more money as a result of getting older. Another factor that could work in your favor would be getting married or moving out and removing all other authorized drivers from your policy.

Believe You Can Get the Best Auto Insurance Rates

If you go into the car insurance rate comparison process with a positive attitude and a clear mind, you will get what you seek. Don’t expect to deal with hassles or unclear information. Don’t think that you are not going to find cheaper rates out there if you look hard. Sometimes drivers can get frustrated when they compare rates with a couple of companies and don’t see any major reduction in premiums. Instead, seek out to keep comparing different rates until you come up with what you want. It is possible because thousands of people find better car insurance comparison every single day.

All you truly need is a bit of extra time in order to compare auto coverage rates between multiple companies. Some websites act as portals for car insurance comparisons, but you can get the same information by researching on your own. Realize that auto coverage rates change all the time, so you should be performing rate comparisons as often as six months in order to capitalize on potential savings. Car insurance might be a necessity, but paying too much is totally avoidable.

