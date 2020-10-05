/What Car Should I Buy? 10 Tips for Finding a Good Car

There’s nothing more exciting than buying a new car. After all, most people spend more time behind the wheel of their can than they do at home with family.

That’s why it’s so important to find the perfect car for you.

If you’ve been thinking of buying a new car, you’ve come to the right place for help. This article takes a look at how to know exactly what car to buy when there are so many to choose from. Keep reading to get the inside scoop on making the car-shopping experience as stress-free as possible.

What are Your Needs?

The first step in finding the perfect car is to assess your needs. For example, will this be your daily driver? Do you intend to put a lot of miles on it each year? Will you be the only driver?

The more questions you ask yourself about what you’re looking for in a new car, the better. Many people make the mistake of getting distracted by the bells and whistles. After all, new cars have lots of fancy features that are fun to check out but don’t necessarily make the car a great fit for their needs.

Think about gas mileage, wear and tear, Bluetooth connectivity, and how well it handles in heavy traffic or out on the open road.

Take plenty of time to think about the type of car that will best serve your needs before beginning the shopping experience. There’s no reason to be in a hurry, and this will end up saving a ton of time once you’re ready to look at sticker prices.

Set a Budget for Buying a Car

Next, you need to decide how much you can afford to spend. This is especially important if you’re on a tight budget.

Setting a budget before your start shopping will save you money and make the car-shopping experience less stressful.

Study your current income, then assess your expenses. Keep in mind that cars are expensive, but it’s hard to live without one. The key is to buy the best car you can afford without putting yourself in a financial bind.

Perhaps you could cut expenses elsewhere in your monthly budget. Just make sure that you are very clear about what you can afford to pay each month so that you won’t wind up getting in over your head.

Buy or Lease?

Once you’ve created a budget, it’s time to compare buying vs leasing. After all, both offer certain advantages.

First, let’s take a look at leasing:

Most repairs are covered under the factory warranty throughout the length of the lease.

There will be no hassles regarding a trade-in at the end of your lease.

You can afford a more expensive car for less money each month.

You can afford to pick a car with the coolest technology and update it every few years.

Now let’s look at the advantages of buying:

You’ll have greater flexibility for selling it anytime you want.

You’ll have no mileage restrictions or penalties if you end up driving more than expected.

Your overall expenses will be lower as long as you take care of the car and keep up with regular maintenance.

Once you pay off the car, you’ll own it outright.

Ultimately, the key to deciding between leasing and buying is to go with the option that feels more comfortable, both personally and financially.

Check out this premium leasing option.

New or Used?

Next, you will need to choose between a new or used car.

This is another area that offers both advantages and disadvantages. If you buy a new car, you’ll enjoy the privilege of being the first owner, but you’ll also pay more for the thrill of driving your new car off the lot. Whereas a used car will save you money, but it will have already been driven for thousands of miles, and thus have the residual wear and tear.

Research Cars Online

The internet is great for researching everything under the sun. This includes picking out a car. Save yourself tons of time and gas money by using social media to find the ideal car rather than being constantly hounded by annoying salespeople.

Take a Test Drive

Once you’ve narrowed down your top choices, start taking test drives. This is the best way to get up close and personal with the potential car of your dreams. After all, it’s one thing to browse cool images online, yet an altogether different experience to get behind the wheel at your local dealership.

Buy at the Right Time of Year

It’s important to keep in mind that there are specific times that are best for buying a new car. For example, never buy a car at the beginning of the month.

Why? Because dealerships are eager to meet sales quotas at the end of each month. This means they are more willing to negotiate, thus you could end up on the receiving end of a great deal.

The same is true at the end of the year. That’s because the new year models are coming in, and the dealerships are eager to unload last year’s models. When shopping at the end of the year, don’t be afraid to be bold in your negotiation.

Take Emotion Out of the Process

Never get emotionally attached to a car. Look at it as just another product that’s useful for certain things. Plus, a salesman can tell when you want something really badly and will play to that weakness.

Shop Around

This is another reason to research online. There are plenty of dealerships in the world. That’s why you should shop around for the best deal possible on the car you’re most interested in.

Don’t Be Afraid to Walk Away

When it comes to negotiating the purchase or lease of a new car, your most powerful move is to simply walk away. This is the moment when you’ll find out how serious the dealership is about moving their inventory. Plus, you can always come back if you change your mind.

A Complete Guide to Deciding What Car to Buy

Having a reliable form of transportation is incredibly important. Fortunately, these tips will make it easier to decide what car to buy when you’re ready to upgrade.

Keep reading to find more great automotive tips and advice on our blog.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]