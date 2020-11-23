/Car Types Explained

When the time comes to buy a new car, it is understandable if you feel a little confused when you see all of the different car types that are available in today’s market. There are all kinds of different categories available and while some may look the same, there are actually a number of important differences to be aware of. With this in mind, here is a guide to all of the main car types to be aware of.

Hatchback

Hatchbacks are often the most common on the roads but come in a wide range of sizes which can confuse those that assume they are just small cars. The definition of a hatchback is a car which has the whole rear end open to allow access to the boot/trunk, as opposed to a separate compartment. They often provide the perfect combination of practicality and stylishness – a good example is the Audi A3.

Saloon/Sedans

Saloons or sedans are often available with the luxury car brands and have longer wheelbases than typical family hatchbacks. The trunk is separate from the passenger compartment, which means that you get more space in the cabin but less space in the boot.

Estate

Estates are a combination of saloons and hatchbacks with a large, boxy shape at the rear which provides ample space for storage and a comfortable cabin – this makes them a popular choice for families.

MPV

MPVs have become very popular in recent years and this is for good reason as a multi-purpose and highly practical vehicle. They often have adjustable interiors so that you can transport multiple people comfortably with larger models having 7 seats.

SUV

SUVs (Sport utility vehicles) have become the most popular type of car in recent years due to their size, style and practicality. Many are capable of off-road driving, while the large interior, powerful engines and storage space make them popular family cars. Sturdy builds and high driving position helps many to feel safer on the roads.

Coupes

Coupes share similar attributes with saloons/sedans but are a two-door version with a hard roof. Typically, these are sporty, low to the ground and powerful which can make them great fun to drive but not always the most practical option.

Convertibles

Simply, a car with a retractable roof and this could be any of the above categories. Some have hard roofs while others are soft and have an obvious appeal for the warmer days of the year.

Hopefully, this guide will come in useful and help you to determine what the best category or car is for your needs. It can be daunting when there are so many categories and cars that often look the same, but once you know the difference it becomes much easier to find the right vehicle.

