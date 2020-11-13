/Electric Vehicles: What’s on the Market?

The EV market is in better shape than ever, with an unprecedented number of manufacturers now competing for the custom of those wishing to make the switch to this cleaner, quieter, and more efficient form of travel. The list of names includes new disruptors, as well as established brands. Let’s take a look at the state of the market.

Cars

Tesla can be credited with making the electric vehicle appealing to the everyday consumer. The firm’s Model 3 can get from 0-60 in just over three seconds, and comes with an impressive range of 360 miles. It’s cheaper than many of its stablemates, but it’s still pricey for many families.

The ZOE, from Renault, doesn’t offer quite the same in terms of performance – but then it is half the price. If you’re looking for executive features and a plush interior, it’s difficult to beat the E-tron, from Audi, which comes with a space-age panel and peerless infotainment.

At the other end of the market is the Kia Soul, which, despite a much more modest price tag, manages to fit in plenty of driving assistance features, like lane-assists, automatic emergency braking, and smart cruise control.

One name that might not be quite as familiar to British motorists is Polestar. This Volvo-owned company is headquartered in Sweden, though its production takes place in China. The brand’s flagship vehicle, the Polestar 2, offers a five-door electric experience for just less than the Tesla we’ve already looked at.

Vans

If you’re a tradesperson running a business, then going electric is a great way to reduce your environmental impact, and to limit the amount you spend on getting from place to place. Larger families, of course, might also find themselves in the market for something a little more capacious. Similarly, businesses and schools might look to invest in high-capacity transportation. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of electric minibuses around.

The ID Buzz and ID Buzz Cargo from Volkswagen provide an electric take on the classic T1 camper van that proved so iconic back in the 70s. There’s a range of seating and battery options to suit a range of needs, and plenty of gadgets to make the driving experience more pleasurable.

The eVito Electric Panel Van from Mercedes provides a more traditional option for businesses who make frequent trips through city centres. With a range limit of ninety-three miles, it’s not something that you’ll want to take on the motorway – but for a certain kind of business, it might be exactly what’s required.

Whichever brand you decide to go with, it’s worth assessing some of the practical implications of EV ownership, and perhaps factoring in the amount that you’re going to spend on home-charging facilities for your vehicle. Often, making the transition can cost in the short-term. But over time, the investment pays for itself.

