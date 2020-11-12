/The importance of checking your tyres regularly

Tyres are one of the most essential aspects of any car. They are the only point of contact between your vehicle and the road you are driving on. They are responsible for transmitting power, steering round tight corners and braking when you need to come to a stop. Neglecting them could lead to some severe consequences.

While most car owners will service their car regularly, it’s essential that you take good care of your tyres too. So, just why is investing in the right car tyres so important, and why should you check yours often?

Safety

Your tyres keep you and other road users safe. Every single time you accelerate or brake, your tyres will play a key part in what your car does. Tyres control where a vehicle turns, and lead you in the direction you want to go in.

Adequate tyre tread is a necessity for your vehicle to be able to grip to the road, especially in wet and wintery conditions. Ensure that you do everything you can to avoid crashes and disaster by keeping an eye on your tread.

Tyre pressure

Having the correct tyre pressure is also important, particularly when it comes to fuel efficiency and vehicle stability. The pressure in your tyres provides the support for the full load of your vehicle on the road, so make sure that your tyres are filled to the recommended PSI. Try to check on the pressure of your tyres monthly, including the spare.

The importance on quality

If you compromise on the tyres you buy now, you could end up paying more for it later. Quality tyres that last longer will help you to save fuel, which will, in turn, save you money in the long term.

How to check if your tyres are legal

Every tyre that is fitted to your vehicle must possess at least 1.6mm of tread across the central three quarters of the tyre’s width and around its circumference. If you’re ever unsure about the tread on your tyres, you can check them yourself with a digital tyre pressure gauge. This tool is perfect for checking the tread as well as the pressure of your tyres.

If your tyres don’t meet these regulations, you could be fined and face penalty points on your licence, so it’s essential that you keep on top of this.

Your tyres are constantly working hard, so it’s vital to keep them in good order.

