Choosing High-Quality Durable Tires for Your Car Improves Your Ride

Few people face down shopping for new tires with unbridled enthusiasm. In fact, it’s safe to say that most people dread the day they have to fork over hundreds – if not thousands – of dollars to put new tires on their car, truck, or SUV.

Like brake systems, light bulbs, windshield wipers, and batteries, tires wear out at a far more rapid rate than other car parts. In fact, it’s pretty normal to drive 100,000 miles before your car needs to see a mechanic for a repair. In that distance, you’ve probably replaced your tires at least twice, if not more often, depending on how and where you drive.

Purchasing long-lasting tires can mean that you go much longer between tire changes. And coupled with proper tire maintenance, such as inflating them to the proper PSI and rotating and balancing them as needed, you can be assured that you won’t be replacing tires as frequently as before. These are some of the longest-lasting car tires on the road today – and ones you should consider when replacing your custom wheels and tires.

Goodyear Assurance TripleTred All Season Tires

The TripleTred design is relatively new and features three tread zones that work together to provide the best possible all-season traction. Larger outside tread, interlocking tread with a continuous center rib, and evolving traction grooves help the tire maintain traction, even as the tire begins to wear down – at up to 80,000 miles.

These Goodyear tires are ideal for most any vehicle and are an excellent value for the cost. You’ll also find that the traction and handling you receive with these tires is well worth how much you’ll pay for such quality tires. The only con tire reviewers could come up with is that you might hear added road noise as the tires wear down – but you can expect that with most any all-season tire, including those that don’t get as good traction as these do.

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring Tires

A silica tread compound within these Cooper Tires helps hold your passenger car, minivan, SUV, or crossover firmly on the road – in all types of driving conditions. In fact, these tires have four times as much silica as others, which gives you great benefits: reduced braking distance, increased acceleration, better fuel economy, and better traction than other tires in its class. With an 80,000 mile tread-wear warranty, the CS5 features an advanced 5-rib asymmetric tread pattern designed to reduce uneven wear, which means tire rotations are much simpler.

The biggest benefit of these tires is the array of sizes they come in. You’ll also get a smooth ride, responsive control, and excellent traction for an all-season tire. As for the cons – our reviewers found none that were worth mentioning. These might be the absolute best tires you can buy for all-season driving.

Continental TrueContact Tires

For coupes, sedans, minivans, and small crossovers, TrueContact tires are full of Continental’s latest tire technologies so that they last up to a whopping 90,000 miles. They’re made of a unique and proprietary compound, including Continental’s Tg-F Polymers and +Silane additives, making these optimized for continuous tread contact on the road, and giving you enhanced steering and handling.

These tires are great on dry pavement, but you’ll really enjoy driving them on days when it’s wet or snowy. Why? The tread block and grooves are exceptionally grippy and help these all-season tires outperform their counterparts in similar road conditions. Like the Cooper Tires, there are really no major cons of purchasing these Continental tires.

Yokohama AVID Ascend Tires

The Ascend provides longer-than-average tread life, all-season traction, and better fuel economy for drivers of cars, minivans, and crossovers. In fact, the Ascend is one of Yokohama’s best tires yet, with virtually no tire noise, a smooth ride, and incredible cornering performance for a touring tire. The traction on all pavement conditions is just about perfect, and the treads are designed to last up to 85,000 miles.

The only downside to the Yokohama tires is that there are softer sidewalls on T speed-rated models of tires, but if this doesn’t concern you, price these tires for your car next time you’re shopping.

General Altimax RT43 Tires

The new Altimax delivers improved all-season traction over the past years’ tires and gives a more comfortable ride for crossovers, minivans, and cars of all sizes. General manufactures its tires to include peak anti-slip sipe design technology with a twin-cushion silica tread compound and asymmetric tread pattern to increase traction on both wet and dry roadways. The center rib adds to stability and responsiveness, and the road noise remains fairly quiet.

As an added bonus, General includes a Replacement Tire Monitor, a stamp that visually indicates it’s time to replace your tires based on the amount of treadwear. This is ideal for people who are new to car ownership and maintenance, or for those that just need a little reminder. Similarly, you’ll get Visual Alignment Indicators that will help you determine if your vehicle isn’t properly aligned. With a 75,000-mile warranty, these tires don’t present any cons we’d be terribly upset with; it’s a nice tire overall.

Buying New Tires

When it’s time to purchase custom wheel and tire packages, turn to your trusted local tire dealer to find the best all-season tires on the market today. Look closely for those with a high tread-warranty, so you don’t need to replace your tires as frequently during the course of your car ownership.

