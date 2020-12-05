/5 Automotive Industry Innovations That Are on the Horizon

The automotive industry is always trying to grow and change with the times. There are several technologies that companies are developing, and some of them are probably going to debut soon if they have not already.

It will certainly be quite interesting to see how they might impact public and private transportation and society in general. Let’s take a quick peek at some of the most exciting ones right now.

Autonomous Vehicles

Several companies are developing autonomous or “self-driving” vehicles at the moment. With this tech widely available, there will not be as much need for human drivers. Companies can use this tech to:

Reduce driver downtime

Make public transportation safer

With automated trucks on the roads, the average truck accident lawyer in Houston probably won’t have as much work to do. These vehicles can carry food or supply shipments to grocery stores, distribution centers, or other brick-and-mortar locations.

If more automated buses or trains exist, there should be fewer accidents. That’s because they will eliminate human error or driver fatigue-caused crashes. Many of these automated driver vehicles will have AI-enhanced computer vision that will enable them to identify road obstacles a tired driver might miss.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is another exciting new automotive tech form. There are several AI forms that can transform driving and transportation, such as:

Deep learning

Computer vision

Machine learning

This is tech that can manage vehicle fleets and help guide self-driving cars with nearly uncanny precision. AI can also deliver automotive manufacturing help. It can reduce overhead costs and speed up the process, so factories produce many more vehicles than they could with human workers.

Companies are coming out with AI-enabled modules that can build 3D perception which will guide autonomous vehicles through intricate, ever-changing traffic patterns. The AI can guide the self-driving vehicles through cities like New York or Los Angeles that feature some of the most challenging, fluctuating traffic conditions.

Shared Mobility

Shared mobility is another automotive tech form that industry insiders are giving a lot of attention lately. Connected vehicles operate differently than individual ones.

Basically, the idea gets away from traditional or individual vehicle ownership. Industry experts call this mobility as a service, or MaaS.

With this system in place, a business or city will purchase an entirely automated vehicle fleet. A single “brain” will run the entire fleet, and it should be able to transport citizens to their jobs without any of the trains or buses ever being late.

There would be no waiting time in the rain or snow for a human-powered public bus that might be several minutes behind schedule. At the same time, these business models could give us keyless vehicle rental programs, shared dockless scooters, and highly-efficient shuttle services.

Electrification

We are seeing depleted fossil fuel reserves. One thing is certain: fossil fuel dependence is no longer sustainable, and we must get away from it as soon as we can.

That means electrification is one of our greatest weapons. We can combat climate change with it. There are more EV (electric vehicle) options with each passing year.

High price is an issue, but many companies are coming out with lower-priced models. Many cities are also installing more charging stations in convenient locations. The real issue is charging stations in more rural areas. That is something that will come with time.

Some cities are also working on fleet electrification. We will truly know that we are living in the future when we see entire electrified bus or train fleets. Renewable energy-based charging grids are not too far away.

Connectivity

Connectivity is one final automotive industry tech form that has many excited consumers talking. Vehicles now come with tamper-proof digital identities. That allows monitors to differentiate each one from its network counterparts.

This lets various entities monitor vehicular data easily. Insurance is one reason why we’d want this. Insurance companies can set up good-driver programs, and they can see if we’re adhering to all traffic laws based on what our vehicle on-board computers reveal.

Predictive maintenance is another reason why drivers would want this. If your car sends out signals as to when it’s likely to need a tune-up, that makes breakdowns much less likely.

It will be fascinating to witness what both public and private transportation looks like a couple of decades from now. We should be able to take bold strides toward less environmental damage, more efficient public transit, and fewer accidents or vehicle breakdowns.

