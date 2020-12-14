/Benefits Of Wireless Phone Charging in your Car

Wireless charging for smartphones was first introduced by Apple in 2017 and since then it has become a rising trend. Today, many other phone companies offer wireless charging for their phones. There is no doubt that this type of charging is more convenient and easy.

Many of you want to know how wireless charging works? Well, we are here to answer. Today, we even have a car wireless charger for phone that allows you to charge your device conveniently while driving your car.

How wireless charging works?

A wireless charger includes a charging pad or base station that transmits power with the help of electromagnetic waves. These waves are picked up by a receiver coil that is embedded in the back of your phone. The waves are then transformed into electricity to charge your phone.

Wireless charging is very easy to use. All you have to do is place your phone onto the base station. After that, you will notice the battery icon changing from standard mode to a battery with a bolt. This indicates that your phone is getting charged.

Wireless charging is also known as Qi charging which was first released in 2008. The Qi technology makes use of both inductive and resonant charging. In the case of resonant charging, the devices are required to be close to each other for it to work.

What are the benefits of using wireless charging?

Wireless charging is any day better than wired charging. It also comes with several benefits that are explained below:

No cords involved

One of the best things about wireless charging is that it doesn’t involve any cords. When using a wireless charger, you don’t have to carry a USB-c cord wherever you go. All you need is just one cable that is connected to the charging pad.

Universal compatibility

The good thing about wireless charging or Qi charging is that it is available in the universal standard. This means you can use it with various wireless devices. There is no need for you to buy separate charging pads for all your devices.

Safer to use

When using a wireless charger, you don’t have to deal with any cords. This means you don’t have to worry about corrosion as there is no exposure to oxygen or water. This makes it safer to use and also reduces the chances of any electrical faults occurring.

Durable

With a wireless charger, you don’t have to plug it in every time while charging your device. This reduces daily wear and tear. This is why wireless chargers last longer than wired ones.

No overheating

When your device is fully charged, the Qi charger automatically shuts off. This helps prevent overheating of the battery. As a result, your device will stay in top-notch condition for a long time.

Wireless charging is one of the best inventions by mankind. It has made charging devices easier than ever before. Whether at home or in your car, you can charge your phone with ease.

