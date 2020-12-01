/General Overview of Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional Certification Exam and Its Preparation Options

If you really want to quickly move up the career ladder, you should invest your time, energy and money in education. Getting new skills and knowledge is what helps the professionals open broad avenues for their career growth.

Obtaining the relevant credential is one of the most effective ways of ensuring that you are conversant with the latest trends in the industry. Talking about the top and most popular certification providers, several names come up, but in particular, Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Practice Test stands out. It provides numerous certificates and Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional is one of the most sought-after among them. Here we will talk about the peculiar features of this credential and the associated exam.

Main Things About the Certification

The Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification validates advanced expertise of the IT practitioners in designing the distributed systems on the AWS platform. Those who want to pursue this credential should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in designing and deploying Cloud architecture on AWS. The candidates for this certificate should also take the Amazon SAP-C01 test to be eligible for the badge.

Peculiar Features of the Certification Exam

The Amazon SAP-C01 exam is a professional-level test that lasts 180 minutes. The exam is available in the English, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese languages. The question formats of this certification test include multiple choices and multiple answers. You will need to get 750 points or more from 1000 available in order to pass this qualifying exam. The candidates have to pay $300 as the registration fee. They can visit any testing center located nearest to them to take this test after scheduling it. Alternatively, the exam can also be taken by the applicants online from the comfort of their offices or home.

When it comes to preparing for the SAP-C01 exam, there are several relevant AWS training courses besides many other resources that you can choose from to acquire additional competencies measured in the test. So, you can learn the topics of the exam with a qualified instructor or just use self-study tools depending on your knowledge and experience level. During your preparation for Amazon SAP-C01, you should always use exam dumps as a priority as these materials contain the real exam questions with the verified answers. In the end, you can also evaluate your readiness with the help of practice tests.

Conclusion

The solution architects are currently in high demand in the IT field. For those who want to get familiar with AWS services and APIs and also learn the ins and outs of architectural design, the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification is the ideal choice. Given the popularity of the certification, the certified professionals can count on a variety of job offerings that pay well.

