/How To Protect Your Car From Weather Damage

The weather changes all year around – and the way it affects your car does, too. To effectively look after your car, you have to take into account any changes in the season and weather, and adjust your car’s care routine accordingly. Looking after your car no matter the season will help you keep your vehicle in tip top condition and as a result, minimise the number of times you need to seek out paintless dent removal in Melbourne.

Here are some handy tips that will help you protect your car from all sorts of weather damage all throughout the year.

Mitigate the effects of direct sunlight

Extremely high temperatures, such as those in the peak summer season, can damage your car in more ways than one. For starters, the paint on your car’s body can fade due to prolonged exposure to the sun. The direct sunlight can negatively affect the surfaces of your car for both the exterior and interior.

You can minimise the effects of direct sunlight by trying to park indoors or under shade whenever possible. If you cannot secure a shaded parking space, then use a windshield sun shade to reflect some of the heat off and lower the inside temperature of your car.

Get a weather-appropriate car wax

A car wax is not just about looks and appearances. Sure, a car wax can leave your car looking shiny and brand-new, but that is not where the benefits of a good car wax end. Waxing your car will help protect it from the sun by adding an extra layer of protection between the sun’s rays and your bodywork.

Similarly, a car wax can provide a protective film against the rain. Rainwater, especially in heavily populated cities, can be acidic and corrosive, which is not good for the paintwork of your car. Moreover, a good car wax will keep your car safe from an excessive buildup of dirt and dust.

Check tire pressure

High temperatures can affect your cars in less visible ways, too. For example, tires are more prone to blowing out in summer because high temperatures can cause the pressure in your tires to increase. Make sure to let some air out of your tires if you think that they are overinflated.

On the other hand, during winter, the pressure in your tires can get too low. When combined with cold and slippery roads, underinflated tires can be a real safety hazard. Therefore, make sure to monitor the pressure in your tires as the seasons change.

Check the fluid levels

During the warmer months, the fluids in your car get used up more quickly compared to when the weather is cooler. This is because the heat makes fluids evaporate more easily, including brake fluid, motor oil, transmission fluid, and radiator fluid. To prevent your car from running low on these essential fluids, keep an eye on them or get them professionally checked by an expert.

Similarly, keep an eye on your cooling system in hot weather. In summer, cars are prone to overheating, which is why your cooling system is of such importance. If you think that the cooling system is not up to par, send your car in for a seasonal service.

Watch out for hail

If you live in an area that is prone to hail during certain seasons, then you need to take the appropriate precautions. Hail can cause dings and dents to the body of your car, not to mention substantial damage to your windshield – all of which can end up costing you quite a bit. If you do not have a covered parking space, cover up your car with a thick blanket or protective covering to lessen the impact of the hail. And if you do get a nick on your windshield, you should attend to it sooner rather than later as cracks can spread quickly.

Hopefully, these tips have taught you a bit more about how you should maintain your car during the different types of weather conditions. Remember, the better you care for your car, the better it will serve you – and keep you safe on the road too!

