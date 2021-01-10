/10 Easy Steps to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket

Stay calm, respectful, know about the allegations, gather information on the officer’s tracking device, and hire an attorney for severe cases.

Whether you are driving to work or traveling on vacation, nothing feels more like a buzzkill than a speeding ticket.

Receiving one is both a financial burden and an emotional experience. Getting tickets is also bad for your driving records because multiple tickets will significantly affect your driving record especially if it is your third offense.

To avoid these speeding tickets you obviously have to abide by the state rules and regulations but there are also a few steps you can take to minimize the damage or even get out of it.

Here are 10 steps you should do right after being pulled over.

1. Stay Calm & Confident

If you see an officer signaling you to stop, you should find a safe place to park on the side of the road and pullover. After that, turn on the hazard lights, put your hand on the steering wheel, keep your seatbelt fastened, and wait inside the car.

If you have other people inside the car, ask them to put their hands on plain sight as well. Get out of the car only if the officer asks you to.

2. Do Not Argue

Arguing will only get you in more trouble. If you do argue then save it for the judge. Only answer questions but do not admit to any information that can be used against you.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advises that it is fine to sign the citation you will be given for speeding. Signing does not mean that you agree to anything, it just means you received the citation.

But if you want to pay for your ticket and get it over with then you can simply visit https://njmcdirect.biz/ and be done with it in minutes.

However, if you are wrongly accused or want to fight the speeding ticket then follow the rest of the steps.

3. Review The Information On The Ticket

The officer will head back to his car and come back with a ticket for you to sign. This will have the contact information and a few other information about the incident.

Firstly check if the officer has correctly noted your personal and contact information. There will also be other information like the name of the officer, the location, the speed you were driving, and a preliminary date to the court. Notify the officer if he made any mistake with this information.

4. Analyze The Charges

There are plenty of reasons to receive a ticket. You have to be aware and check the citation properly to see what you have been charged with and what your fault was.

Ask yourself if you are responsible for the offense you are charged for in the ticket and can you prove your innocence. If you are falsely accused, you should fight for the ticket and make a strong case.

5. Hire An Attorney For Serious Offenses

There are different levels of offenses. Simple ones can be going over the speed limit but there are also severe offenses like reckless driving or DUI.

For severe cases, hiring professional attorneys to handle the case on your behalf since they have the experience and besides these cases often are very time-consuming.

6. Learn About The Traffic Court

Different states have different jurisdiction and court rules. For instance, many states provide the opportunity to plea bargain but New York does not for traffic incidents.

But whatever the state, you should first try to request a pre-trial with the prosecutor. There you can request the prosecutor to minimize the damage. He/she may or may not agree to reduce the fine. The prosecutor can also knock down the case to a non-moving violation.

If you can cut a deal, it can potentially save up to a few hundred dollars on car insurance.

But if you want to take your argument straight to court then do not just waltz in. Observe a few cases and create a solid defense.

7. Collect Information

Most of the cases that appear on-court win or lose based on information. So, try to collect all the information regarding your incident.

Take proper notes right after signing the citation in the incident. Take necessary photos of the location or of any obstruction that might have been the reason for the malfunction of the officer’s radar gun.

You should file a “Request for discovery” which is a formal request that allows you to take a closer look at the officer’s notes and information. You may even have access to the information on how the officer used the equipment to track your speed.

If the state does not allow a request for recovery, go for a public records request to find relevant information.

8. Get Access To Information About The Radar Gun

If your discovery request is accepted then find information on the tracking device or radar used by the officer.

You can ask the device’s manufacturer to get a better insight into how it works and how it should be maintained. Then ask for the maintenance records from the police for the last six months. See if it matches.

Your objective is to raise doubts about the officer’s capabilities. The more questions you can raise, the better for your case.

For future cases, you can also invest in a radar detector so you can also have concrete information to back up your defense.

9. Attempt To Postpone Court Dates

By delaying your hearing date you can increase the chances of your dismissal. The cop may not even show up at a later date. If the cop is not present at that date then your violation will automatically be dismissed.

The cause of the violation will also be hazier, making it more favorable for you.

10. Delay Till Summer

If you can delay the date then aim to postpone it till summer. Officers are likely to be on vacation during summer and will not make an appearance.

Final Thoughts

Speeding tickets are often not serious but if you get multiple tickets it will tarnish your driving record and insurance. Consider the steps we mentioned above to safely get out of the charges.

