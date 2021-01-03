/3 Tips for Transporting your Newly Bought Car from the Internet

There are a number of different reasons that it might be convenient to utilize the internet to buy a new car. One really nice thing about the internet is that you can easily look at vehicle listings and learn about vehicles quickly.

Many people are starting to use the internet as a method of searching for cars. The biggest problem that many people come across while searching the internet for cars is finding ways to transport them from their current destination to your home.

There is probably a reasonable chance that the vehicle you buy on the internet is located far away from your home. If this is the case, then you might find these tips helpful as you try and learn about the different ways that you can transport your newly bought car to your home.

Use a Vehicle Transport Broker

One of your best options might be to use an auto transport broker to ship your vehicle from the existing owner’s destination to your home. A few logistics typically need to be figured out before this process can be completed.

Split the Shipping Costs

If you find the right vehicle to purchase and the owner is willing to work with you and negotiate terms, then you might be able to strike a deal that allows you to split the car shipping costs. You and the vehicle owner can figure out all of the details of the transaction, but you should definitely try to find a way to see if the owner will do this for you.

Have the Owner Pay All of the Shipping Costs

In some cases, you might even be lucky enough to have the owner pay for all of the shipping costs. Negotiating can be a strategic tactic that can help you get a better deal than expected.

You might be interested in paying only for the vehicle. If this is the case, then see if the owner would be willing to ship it. If you are purchasing the car entirely through the internet, a simple email message could be enough to see if the owner is willing to do it.

Pay the Shipping Costs Yourself

The least appealing option to most buyers is paying for the shipping costs yourself. This is not the ideal situation but it may be required if you really want to buy a vehicle and the owner is not willing to pay for shipping. In this scenario, it might still be worth it to pay for the shipping costs yourself.

Vehicle transport brokers are trained to efficiently transport vehicles from destination to destination. Even though you may be forced to fund the vehicle shipping process, you can be confident that your newly-purchased vehicle will arrive safely.

While the vehicle transport process is straightforward, you should at least expect to fill out quite a bit of paperwork, especially if you are having your vehicle shipped after only recently becoming the owner through an internet transaction.

Ask the Vehicle Owner to Transport It

Using a vehicle transport broker may not always be an option. If this option is not available for some reason, then it might be in your best interest to have the vehicle owner transport it to you. There is a chance that you could convince the owner to personally deliver it to you as a part of the transaction and negotiation process.

This is one of the most convenient options if a vehicle transport broker is not an option for you. With that being said, it would be pretty challenging if the shipping distance was greater than a few hundred miles.

The vehicle owner would also need to have somebody drive them back to their home with a second vehicle. There are a lot of little things to figure out with this option, but the vehicle owner would be mostly responsible for transporting it and then finding a ride back to their home. You would simply be able to sit and wait for it to be delivered.

Travel to the Vehicle Owner’s Location and Transport It Yourself

If you are unable to use a vehicle transport broker and the owner is not willing to ship it, then one of your only remaining options would be to have someone drive you to the vehicle’s location and transport it back to your home yourself.

This is by far the least appealing option out of the options that have been mentioned so far. The biggest negatives include having to drive a newly purchased vehicle a lengthy distance without a lot of experience behind the wheel. You would also have to pay for gas on the way back and risk having your newly-purchased car have troubles in an unfamiliar area.

This might be more of an option if the distance isn’t too significant, but logistically, this can be a nightmare scenario if you are having to drive hundreds of miles each way.

If at all possible, try to arrange for the vehicle to be professionally transported through a vehicle transport broker. While this transport option may be possible, it certainly isn’t recommended. You should leave vehicle shipping to the professionals, especially on longer shipping distances.

Final Thoughts

It can be really exciting to buy a new vehicle on the internet. The scary part starts to unveil itself if you have to have it shipped to your location from a large distance. The tips in this guide have outlined three different ways to transport your vehicle in this situation.

The safest and most convenient way to have your vehicle shipped is to utilize a professional vehicle transport broker. While this will cost some money, it is certainly the most efficient way to have your newly-purchased vehicle delivered to you safely. As mentioned above, it is recommended that you negotiate shipping terms with the existing owner of the vehicle before finalizing the purchase.

You could also have the vehicle delivered by the owner, or drive to the vehicle location and transport it yourself. These are not appealing choices and they each have their own set of risks. You should definitely spend a little bit of time considering this before determining which option is right for your situation.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]