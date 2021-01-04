/4 Tips for Your First Motorcycle Road Trip

Everyone who buys and rides motorcycles shares the same dream: to hit the open road, sun beating down on you, with not a care in the world. While motorcycles are great for everyday travelling, they’re a Pegasus when it comes to long road trips.

That said, embarking on one for the first time can present some serious challenges. But don’t worry—this guide has you covered with four essential tips for your first motorcycle road trip.

Let’s get started!

#1 Plan, Plan, Plan Ahead

Not gently, but diligently. While the idea of hitting the road and travelling with no plan may sound enticing, you might want to consider a safer approach for your first trip. Why?

Well, firstly, traveling via motorcycle takes practice. You don’t want to begin a journey that you may not have any experience with or ability to complete. Getting from point A to point B isn’t as easy on a bike as it can be in a car or other conventional mode of travel you might be used to.

Secondly, even experienced bikers know that you need to have a strong sense of where you’re going to get the most out of your trip. Consider using premium trip planning software, or even just an old-fashioned physical map. Either way, plot out your route, notable pit-stops, and any potential detours you may need to take into consideration.

#2 Pack Everything You Need

Who says you can’t pack like a champ on a bike? Just because you’re traveling without the luxury of a car or truck doesn’t mean you need to hit the road with nothing but the clothes on your person.

In fact, you almost certainly shouldn’t pack too lightly.

There are plenty of ways to get (or carry) all your cargo where it needs to go. Consider:

Mailing certain items

Strapping your luggage down

Utilizing storage compartments on your bike

Buying custom or specialized motorbike bags or luggage

No need to leave your precious belongings at home! Rest assured, you can bring them with you. Speaking of rest, you also need to…

#3 Get Quality Rest When You Can

Yes, you absolutely need to factor sleeping—and resting—into your road trip. It’s extremely more important for those traveling on bikes than in cars, since the latter can always sleep in the car in the event of an emergency.

On a bike, you’ll need to find:

Hotels, motels, hostels, etc.

Rest stops that accommodate sleeping

Designated or otherwise safe places to camp

And that’s not all. You may find it difficult to sleep after a long day of riding. With your adrenaline pumping, it can be hard to find quality zzz’s. If that’s an issue for you, consider keeping a natural solution like melatonin or a wide variety of disposable CBD pens on hand.

However you manage to do it, your safety depends upon getting the right amount of sleep.

#4 Ride Safely—and Insured

To make sure that you’re riding as safely as possible, you might consider some extra training beyond the basic requirements for a license in your state. Taking an additional course can help you dive deeper into:

Special turns, stops, and maneuvers

Extreme weather and other conditions

Damage control in the event of an accident

And, no matter how skilled you are on a motorcycle, you’ll need to make sure that you have premium insurance coverage. There’s only so much you can control on the road. For everything else, there’s insurance. Compare rates from different companies to make sure you’re getting both the best deal and the most coverage for your money.

With all these steps in mind, you’re ready to…

Hit the Road on Your Hog!

Whether you’re looking to tour across Europe or travel to any particular location in a different country, these same guidelines are your ticket to the best trip possible.

Make sure to plan carefully before you leave. Then, make sure to get plenty of rest and ride safely once you’ve hit the road. That way, you’ll come back in one piece and make the most out of your trip.

What are you waiting for? The world is waiting on you.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]