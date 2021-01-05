/5 Reasons to Tint Your Car’s Windows

It’s Not Just Good Looks!

Having your car’s windows tinted is one of the most affordable and fastest ways to customize the look of your vehicle. But window tinting isn’t only about achieving a sleek aesthetic! In fact, there are lots of other reasons you might want to consider applying a darkened tint to your car’s windows, including some surprising health and safety ones. Let’s take a look at the top five reasons to tint your car’s windows.

Increase Your Privacy in Your Car

We’ve all been there. You get out of your car, in a hurry to rush into the store to pick up a few much-needed groceries. You get inside only to realize that you’ve left your cell phone or other valuable possession sitting in your cup holder or on the passenger seat. Car window tinting can be your savior when this happens because it creates a visual barrier between would-be thieves and your valuable items. With tinted windows, it’s much harder to see inside to identify items to steal.

While you drive, a deep window tint also prevents people from seeing into your vehicle. It’s uncomfortable to feel as though you’re being stared at as you cruise down the highway, but a simple window tint application can save you from experiencing it. You’ll feel like a celebrity!

Stay Safer in a Car Wreck

Car accidents are inevitable risks of operating a motor vehicle. The freedom a car gives you is totally worth it, though. Even if you consider yourself quite a safe driver, there’s always a chance that you may be involved in a wreck.

When your windows are tinted, should the glass break in a collision, it will stay in place and not shatter all over the inside of your vehicle. The adhesive side of the film holds the glass together, so you won’t be sprayed with glass after an impact. Similarly, if your car is ever broken into, clean-up will be much easier because you won’t need to vacuum up millions of pieces of shattered glass.

A Decreased Risk of Skin Cancer

UV rays from the sun are one of the key causes of skin cancer. People who drive a lot tend to experience skin damage on their left side – the side of their face nearest the driver’s side window.

Continual exposure to these harmful rays causes sun damage, sunburn, and increases your risk of developing skin cancer. Modern window tint blocks 99 percent of harmful UV rays, making it just as effective, if not more, than leading sunscreen products.

Help Your Car Retain its Value

Applying window tint helps keep your car’s interior looking its best for years longer. Window tint capable of heat rejection and with UV protection coatings help prevent your car’s interior from fading and cracking over time. The sun naturally deteriorates your car’s interior, so it makes sense that when you block out those harmful rays, your car’s interior sustains less damage.

Basically, the sun’s rays make your car interior lose its elasticity, so plastic dashboards end up chipping, cracking, or peeling. Fabrics begin to fade, which makes your vehicle look positively worn out. A well-preserved car interior means your vehicle looks newer and retains its value.

Increase Your Fuel Efficiency with WIndow Tint

Especially during the summer months, you might notice your car interior getting unbearably warm, even as your air conditioner blows while you drive down the road. The heat from the sun overpowers your car’s air conditioning system, and you end up having to crank it up even higher and colder to stay comfortable.

Having your air conditioner turned up constantly uses a lot more fuel than you would if your windows were tinted. Window tint absorbs heat so that your car interior doesn’t warm up quite so much. And how great would it be to enter your vehicle after it has been parked and not feel like you’re melting in sweltering heat? Window tint can help with that!

A Note About Professional Installation

It’s tempting to apply your own window tint to save money – but know that any mistakes you make will require you to start over! And, without professional knowledge, you run the risk of darkening your windows too much, which can result in lots of fines and having to remove it anyway.

A professional window tint installer can ensure perfect application the first time, and has an understanding of your state’s laws, so you can drive with confidence knowing that your window tint is legal and looks great. Professional window tinting installation is worth it!

