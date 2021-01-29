/Airbag injuries during a car accident

Whether you live in Bowling Green, Ky or you are here on vacation, you must keep in mind that an unexpected accident can occur at any time. Unexpected accidents can cause severe injuries that can leave an impact on you for years to come. Even if there is an airbag in your vehicle, there are still chances of you getting injured.

When you get injured in a car accident, you will need to hire a well experienced and competent car accident lawyers in bowling green, ky in order to build yourself a successful claim for recovery. In this blog, we will be discussing what an airbag is, how it works, what kind of airbag injuries take place during a car accident and how can a person sue for airbag injuries.

How does an airbag work?

An airbag is made from a light piece of fabric and is connected to a crash sensor, which gets deployed whenever the car gets involved in a severe crash. It must be noted that the airbag would only come out of the dashboard when the vehicle is moving at an extremely high speed. The airbag is usually really hot and is covered with dust particles and chemicals. An airbag is the same size as that of a large beach ball when it is fully inflated. Even though airbags tend to save a lot of lives, it must still be kept in mind that they can be the reason for many injuries in a car accident. The new airbag in the second generation BMW is really making headlines these days.

What can go wrong when an airbag deploys?

Malfunction of the crash sensor is one of the most important deployment errors and there are many other things that could go wrong along with the sensor. The following are the things that can go wrong with the sensor:

The sensor might not deploy the airbag at the time of the crash.

The sensor might deploy one airbag and not the other.

The sensor might deploy the airbag late.

Common airbag injuries

It must be noted that a malfunctioning crash sensor can cause serious injuries and death also. The following are some of the most common airbag injuries:

Abrasions

Burns

Irritation in the lungs and airways

Asthma attack

Severe eye injury

Fatal injuries

Sue for airbag-related injuries

You can bring a personal injury claim due to a malfunctioning airbag. In order to win this case, you need to prove that some component of the airbag was defective when you purchased it. You also need to prove that the component was designed in such a way that it made the airbag dangerous.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]