/Everything you need to know about a rear-end collision

Have you ever been involved in a rear-end collision? Most of the time such accidents are caused because of distracted drivers. Here are some things that you should know about distracted drivers. If you have ever been involved in a rear-end collision, then you have come to the right place. In this blog, we are going to discuss all rear-end collisions and how a person can deal with them.

It must be noted that rear-end collisions can lead to serious injuries and property damage as well. If you want to make sure that your rights and interests are protected, then you should definitely contact a Boise car accident lawyer. However, it is crucial to note that the rear driver is not always at fault for the rear-end collision, which means that the liability is not automatic and the lead driver can also be held liable for such accidents.

When can a lead driver be at fault?

A lot of times lead drivers are negligent or driving recklessly which can lead to rear-end collisions. Such an accident can occur when the driver is reversing, drunk driving, driving with broken brake lights, etc. Therefore, whoever is responsible for causing the accident will be liable to pay for the damages in a personal injury claim.

Who is at fault in a rear-end collision?

Most of the time, the rear driver is at fault for the rear-end vehicle accident. However, it must be kept in mind that the rear driver is not always at fault. It is crucial to determine who is at fault in a car accident as it will help in determining who is liable to pay for the other drivers’ damages. You can prove that the driver was being negligent in order to receive compensation. Now, how can negligence be proven? Negligence in a car accident can be proven by proving the following things:

Texting while driving

Driving while being distract

Speeding

Tailgating

Injured people can recover monetary compensation for their injuries by filing a personal injury claim. These damages cover medical bills, lost earnings, lost wages, pain, and suffering, etc.

Is the fault in a rear-end collision automatic?

It must be noted that fault in a rear-end collision is not automatic, which means that both the lead and rear driver can be held liable depending on the facts of the cause. Most of the time, the fault is determined by negligence in a rear-end collision.

When is the lead driver at fault in a rear-end accident?

The lead driver can be at fault in a rear-end accident when he is not using reasonable care when driving the vehicle. Thus, through negligence and recklessness, it can be proven that the lead driver was at fault.

Hire a lawyer after a rear-end collision

It is highly recommended to hire a lawyer after a rear-end collision so that the lawyer can help in protecting your rights and interests. Moreover, the lawyer will be well-experienced in dealing with insurance companies.

