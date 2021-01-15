/How Long Do Goodyear Tires Last?

When it comes to being a responsible vehicle owner, knowing all about your tires is a necessary thing. Your tires are what separate you and your passengers from the roadway. When your tires are running well, your car performs and handles well. When they’re worn out or not properly maintained, you can find yourself dealing with unsafe driving conditions and even a blowout.

How Long Does A Tire Last?

Most car care professionals will give an average range of between three and four years. However, the lifespan of a car tire highly depends on a number of factors. Some of the most important factors include tire rotation frequency, proper usage, driving habits, adequate inflation, and proper vehicle alignment.

When you decide to purchase a Goodyear tire, you can be assured that you’ll have a treadwear wear-out warranty. This warranty lasts for the shortest of either a set number of miles depending on the tire, usually between 65,000 and 80,000 miles, or six full years. It’s important to note that your tire warranty starts on the day that the tire was installed on your vehicle. It doesn’t start from the tire’s date of manufacture.

Using The Penny Test

One of the best ways to figure out how much tread you have left on your tire is to use the penny test. This test involves taking a penny and holding it upside. You’ll insert the top of the penny into one of the grooves between the tread on your tire. If the top of Lincoln’s head goes below the high part of the tire tread, then you’re in good shape.

If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head when the penny is inserted upside down into the tire tread, it means that it’s time to get a new tire. From the top of Lincoln’s head to the edge of the penny is 2/32″. Any good mechanic will suggest that you replace a tire that only has 2/32″ of tread left on it.

Remember that the penny test is a quick way to check the tread depth on your tire. If your tire is over three years old and still has a good amount of tread, it still may need to be replaced. Rubber naturally degrades over time, which is why a tire doesn’t last forever. It’s always recommended to have your tire accessed by a licensed auto mechanic to determine if it’s time for a new tire.

What Affects The Lifespan Of Your Tire?

As you’ve discovered above, not all wheels wear at the same rate. There are actually a number of factors that can shorten the lifespan of your tire. By understanding what these are, you can work to avoid these practices to help ensure that your tire lasts for as long as possible.

Inflation

We all know that your tire needs to be inflated with air for it to run. Each tire has a set poundage labeled on the side of it so that vehicle owners understand how much air the tire needs to have in it. Not putting enough air in your tire can lead to premature wear, overheating, an unwanted blowout, and even tread separation. Putting too much air into your tire can cause uneven tire wear, reduced performance, and an increased risk of a highway blowout.

Improper Vehicle Alignment

When your vehicle is not aligned properly, it can cause each tire to wear at a different rate from the next. This will not only lead to poor traction when driving, but it will require you to buy new wheels more often than you should need to. To prevent this issue, you should have your vehicle alignment checked to ensure it’s properly aligned.

Driving Habits

The way that you drive has a lot to do with the overall health of each tire. If you drive recklessly, it can lead to premature wear of your tire and increase its risk for a potential blowout. Reckless driving includes things like hitting roadside debris, constantly running into potholes, quick accelerations, and frequent rapid braking. When you drive in a reckless manner, it can result in unwanted damage to your tire and the rest of your vehicle.

