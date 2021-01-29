Whether you live in Bowling Green, Ky or you are here on vacation, you must keep in mind that an unexpected accident can occur at any time. Unexpected accidents can cause severe injuries that can leave an impact on you for years to come.

There are some injuries that are common in car accidents. When you get injured in a car accident, you will need to hire a well experienced and competent car accident lawyers in bowling green, ky in order to build yourself a successful claim for recovery. In this blog, we have listed down some of the most common car accident injuries. Keep on reading to find out what those may be!

Whiplash

Whiplash can be defined as the injuries that occur in the muscles and ligaments of a person in a car accident. When you are in a car accident your body will move suddenly, which can leave a major impact on your muscles and limbs. This trauma can leave a strain on your muscles and soft tissues without breaking your bones. It must be noted that whiplash can be incredibly painful and take a lot of time to heal as well.

Head Injuries

It must be noted that traumatic brain injuries can lead to severe complications in the future if you don’t treat them properly. Moreover, they can lead to long-term problems that include difficulty in sleeping and headaches. It is always better to get a treatment plan in order to avoid major complications in the future.

Scrapes and Cuts

Scapes and cuts are the most common type of injury in a car accident. You can receive cuts from the impact of your motor vehicle or the other party’s vehicle. Either way, there is a heavy chance of you getting scrapes and cuts that can raise the risk of you getting infections as well.

Internal Bleeding

Internal bleeding is another common injury that people tend to suffer from after getting in a car accident. It must be kept in mind that if you don’t treat your internal bleeding immediately, then it can lead to serious issues as well. Therefore, we would advise you to seek medical assistance immediately even if it was a minor accident.

Broken Ribs

Ribs are one of the most fragile parts of our body. Even the lightest of impacts can cause ribs to break. In a car accident, the person is pushed forwards and backward, therefore the sudden impact can cause your ribs to break.

Psychological Injuries

In addition to physical injuries, people tend to suffer from various psychological injuries as well after a car accident. These may include feeling stress, guilt, mental distress, worrisome, etc. You might also be getting flashbacks after the car accident. A lot of times what happens after a car accident is that people find it difficult to drive a vehicle again as they start to get flashbacks of the accident whenever they sit in the driver’s seat. Moreover, the emotional guilt involved when another person gets injured due to you is long-lasting.

It must be noted that most of these injuries occur because people get distracted while driving their vehicle. Here are some tips that you must know about getting distracted while driving.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]