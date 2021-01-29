It is well known to everyone that every day hundreds and thousands of accidents take place all around the world. When it comes to Boston, the rate of accidents occurring per day is high due to the busy roads and rush hours. It does not matter if you are on a busy road or in a parking lot, car accidents can take place at any time and in many ways. When it comes to car accidents, they can be classified into different types depending upon various factors.

The classification of these car accidents can have an effect on the investigation and claims that are raised in a personal injury claim case. In this blog, we have listed down some of the most common types of auto car accidents. Keep on reading to find out what those can be!

Vehicle Rollover

A vehicle rollover is one of the most complex types of car crashes and it can be very violent. Usually, this kind of accident occurs due to consumption of alcohol, location, and over speeding. It must be noted that this kind of car accident can lead to severe injuries and fatal results, which can leave a major impact.

Single Car Accident

A single-car accident is the kind of car accident that includes only one vehicle. Most of these car accidents are collisions with fallen debris, collisions with animals, rollovers, and run-off-road collisions.

T-Bone Car Accident

T-Bone car accident is one of the most dangerous collisions that one can experience. It occurs when one vehicle crashes into the side of another vehicle. These collisions are so sudden and unavoidable that it leaves a major impact on the victim and can also cause broken bones, concussions, and even fatality.

Head-On Collision

A head-on collision occurs when the front ends of two vehicles hit each other in opposite directions. These types of accidents can lead to fatal results as well. There are certain tips that one must keep in mind in order to avoid these types of accidents, which may include staying in your own lane.

Rear-End Collision

A rear-end collision is the one in which a vehicle crashes into the front of another vehicle. Such collisions occur because the driver loses his focus or attention. It can also happen because of irregular road and weather conditions.

Side Impact Collision

Side impact collision is also known as t-bone collision or broadside collision. In this kind of car accident, only one side of one vehicle is impacted. These kinds of crashes mostly occur at parking lots, intersections, or when two motor vehicles pass on a roadway. It must be noted that a side-impact collision can lead to severe results. This kind of crash can be avoided by slowing down the vehicle.

Has your vehicle been completely wrecked? If yes, then you should check out some new parts to enhance the life of your vehicle. if you have been involved in any of the above-mentioned types of car accidents in Boston, and want to protect your rights and interests, then it is incredibly important for you to hire a well-experienced and competent Boston auto accident lawyer.

