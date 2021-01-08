/Professional Car Stereo Installation Versus DIY

Why it Pays to Have Your Aftermarket Car Stereo Installed by a Professional

When it comes to car stereos, you may think that this is an easy do-it-yourself project. Buying the product from a store and doing it on your own will save you money, but will it be worth it in the long run?

Unless you are a mechanic on the side with experience performing car audio installation, think twice before you rip out your old stereo and put the new one in. You may end up ruining your new sound system, wasting any money that you saved installing it yourself and leaving you with no stereo in your car.

Problems with doing it yourself

One of the hardest parts of installing your car stereo is getting it to fit correctly. You may think you know the size you need, or you may think that all car stereos are the same size, but you will undoubtedly run into size and mounting problems when you do it yourself.

If your car is older, it may be hard to find the exact size and shape that you need. If your new unit is too big, you could crack the dashboard trying to squeeze it in or dislodge other wires you aren’t even able to see. If it’s too small, it won’t fit correctly, which can impact the sound quality, and some features may not work.

Wiring will be a problem, especially if you have a newer model of car. Many car manufacturers run other wires through the stereo system such as backup cameras, alarm triggers, and even interior lighting. Add that to the complexity of a car’s computer system and if you make a mistake, you may risk losing your lights or even burning up your car if you connect the wrong wires.

It’s not as easy as it seems

You may think that all is required to disconnect your old stereo and install a new one is some muscle and a few tools you have lying around your garage. Some cars require special tools to remove the existing stereo without causing damage to the dashboard. Some cars may even require you to remove part of the dashboard before even attempting to remove the stereo. Newer model cars often have security screws in place that prevent unwanted removal that you may not know are in place until you get halfway into the job, unable to go any further unless you have the special tool to remove them.

The cost of doing it yourself

While you may save money on doing it yourself, insurance policies rarely cover any damage that is caused by improperly installed equipment. If you damage any part of the interior of the car trying to remove the old stereo, you will now have the cost of fixing or replacing scratches, rips, or chipped paint.

If you end up doing more damage with a wiring issue, you might end up not even having a running car by the time you’re done. Saving money by not paying for a professional installation might seem like a good idea, but when you think about everything that could go wrong and how much it might cost to fix it, ask yourself if it’s worth it.

Benefits of a professional job

The most obvious benefit of having a car stereo installation in San Diego (or anywhere else, for that matter) professionally performed is that you are going to save yourself a lot of time and trouble. You won’t have to worry about unforeseen wiring issues since professionals have the training, skills, and resources to avoid any confusion in the hookup. A professional will also have all the tools required to ensure proper removal and installation, including a proper fit and mount.

Another important benefit is that a professional installer will be insured to cover any damage that might happen to your car during or after the procedure. Many businesses offer a money-back guarantee or give you a warranty that will cover any incidents that may result in the stereo not working properly.

You will also most likely have a wider selection of options available for purchase in a professional business than you would be buying the stereo on your own. They may offer features like colors, additional speakers, more locations to place equipment, and voice activation.

Where to have it done

No matter where you live, you will find a professional installer in your area. You can research to find the one with the best reviews or best rates. A reliable business will have nothing but positive reviews and a website you can browse to see all the products they offer.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]