/Useful Tips for Beginner Truck Drivers

When becoming a truck driver, chances are you’ll start out and quickly find out that trucking is about a lot more than just holding a steering wheel. And within a couple of weeks, you might feel like things are overwhelming and you aren’t all that good.

But don’t fret – learning how to become a truck driver is oftentimes more complicated than you thought initially, which is why we’ve got a few tips for you if you’re just starting out. These are great for beginners, but they’re also nice to keep in the back of your mind when you’ve progressed a bit, too.

Get Into the Right Mindset

Ask any seasoned truck driver, and they’ll tell you that trucking is oftentimes a lot more mental than physical. So, make sure you’re in the right mindset to keep doing it for a good while as this is crucial if you want to be successful.

For many, staying away from your family for a few weeks might be difficult. You can also quickly become homesick and feel confused and frustrated, so make sure you have something to keep your mind occupied – choose an on-the-road hobby, keep in touch with your friends and family through video calls, this will help you get used to things.

Set Reasonable Expectations

A thing to keep in mind when you’re starting out is just that – you’re only starting out. Expecting to get your dream job when you get your license is a bit too much, and that might leave you disappointed. Instead, you should expect (and aim) to get a job where you’ll learn the ropes and figure out how things work and how to stay safe.

This first job is where you’ll start your journey towards building a reputation as a safe driver who does the job right. Stick with it for a while, and see how things progress. It might take you up to a year, or more, to get the hang of all the rules and regulations, and it might be a bit overwhelming. Don’t rush things, and take things slow and steady.

While we’re talking about expectations, here’s one more – try to set your goal for your first year to be just safety. Safety will be your number one priority for years to come, so a good tip would be to set your first year’s goal to he “no accidents”. Accomplishing this already means you’re on the right path, so stick to it.

Build Relationships and Maintain Your Attitude

While many consider trucking to be a rather isolated job, where you spend most of your hours alone in your truck, it really isn’t. You’re constantly in communication with your carrier and the dispatchers, and you work together as a team to make sure that any cargo that needs to be delivered gets there safely.

If you want your job to be a bit easier, you should build a friendly relationship with both the carrier and the dispatchers. This will ensure that any and all communication goes smoothly, you’re well informed, and you’ll find that if you’re friendly, you’ll be appreciated a lot more.

To add to this, you should always make sure you have a positive and professional attitude. You should follow rules and job requirements, and you should stick to being friendly. With things being slow every once in a while, your job isn’t guaranteed, so being professional and friendly will put you higher up on the list of drivers your carrier will reach out to.

Stick To It

There is no way around it – trucking may be a tough job for many. To add to this, the trucking company you start working for might not be your friend at first. You’ll find that they’re oftentimes giving you ugly loads they want to get rid of, and they’re assigning them to you because they don’t really know you. And yes, they might not care that much either.

But being persistent and doing your job to the best of your ability will actually get you a long way. To begin with, you being capable of dealing with those heavier loads shows your carrier that you’re pretty much bulletproof. You’ll be accumulating driving experience and seat time, which puts you on the right path for the long run.

After a couple of tricky jobs, your employer will figure out that you’re a good driver and they’ll start giving you somewhat easier jobs every once in a while. This, combined with you building a relationship with them and remaining positive and professional puts you in a great spot in the long run.

At the end of the day, if you really want to become a successful truck driver, it’s all about the long run. This is why it’s worth dealing with some of the issues and adjustments when you’re starting out because you’ll reap the benefits down the line.

