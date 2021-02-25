/How to store your car during winter

Winter brings with it a range of challenges, but more for those of us with cars we don’t want to drive during the colder months. Whether it’s a classic car you don’t want to expose to the elements or you simply aren’t a fan of navigating the roads in colder conditions, storing your car correctly when it isn’t being used is essential.Below are our top ways to store your vehicle during winter.

Clean your car first

Before we dive into the different ways you can store your car, there’s one important step that you need to take before it heads into storage until spring. Firstly, you need to clean it. Give it a clean and a polish, inside and outside before you put the cover on it – no one wants to put a cover on a dirty car. You can do this yourself but we recommend enlisting the services of a professional to ensure there’s no grime left behind.

Storing it inside

Storing your car inside is a great option in winter, especially for older cars. The longer you’re planning on having it stored, such as if you plan to travel for months, the more important it is to try and find a solution that’s under cover. If you have a garage at home, this is the perfect choice. But if you don’t have a garage or yours has been repurposed for something other than storing a car, then there are options still available.

Did you know, for example, that you can convert a shipping container into the perfect place to store your vehicle? Using a shipping container and a roof kit, you can convert some wasted space into a practical and essential space for your car. These garages are also portable and can be unbolted, dismantled, moved to any new location and rebuilt – perfect for anyone who plans to move home.

Alternatively, you can hire a storage unit, but this can be costly if you need to store the car multiple times a year, such as when you go on vacation during the summer.

Storing it outside

If you don’t have any space to store your car inside a building, the next option is to keep it outside. There are some risks to keeping it outside, such as rodents getting inside and damaging the interior.

While it can sometimes be difficult to prevent, there are some steps you can take to reduce the chances, such as ensuring there are no holes, or access points into your vehicle, as well as using a scent deterrent such as cedarwood or peppermint oil as an air freshener.

You will also need to think about how you’re going to cover it. Even when it’s outside, you will want to try and keep it protected from all of the elements which can be thrown at it.

When choosing a cover, you will want to choose one which is waterproof and can be tied down securely so it doesn’t blow away. Avoid using something which isn’t designed to cover cars, such as a plastic tarp, as that could damage the paint.

