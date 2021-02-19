/The 10 Best Motorcycle Brands in the World — Ranked!

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there are 6,678,958 people in the United States who own a motorcycle. This is a growth rate of 75% over a 10 year period.

When you love the wind in your hair and bugs in your teeth, you are always on the lookout for the best motorcycle brand and the latest accessories. Expand that passion and see what the world has to offer.

Read on to find out what the top-selling motorcycle brands in the world are.

Yamaha

Yamaha is a Japanese startup that began by launching a 125cc YA-1 single-cylinder bike in 1955. This tiny motorcycle took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the All Japan Auto Bike Endurance Road Races. Step into the year 2021 and Yamaha continues to be the second on the list of top-selling motorcycle brands in the world.

The Yamaha 150cc Exciter made the list of The 40 Best (and worst) Motorbikes in Vietnam. This bike has a huge range of models throughout the years. The oldest models have become collector items in Vietnam.

If you want to step up into a pricier model, check out the Yamaha Roadster BMS Chopper, available for a mere $3 million. This bike features 24-karat gold, red velvet, and has a 1700cc V-twin, for just a “touch” of power on the roadways.

Honda

Honda ranks in the top 10 bikes in the world and is the result of a failing piston ring business in post-war Japan. Honda has 33 plants located in 22 countries and in 2018 Honda sold 20 million bikes in a single year.

Honda offers around 2,000 varieties of two-wheel transportation. You can start with the comfy, classy look of the 1800cc Gold Wing, drop down to the CRF250L dual-sport, or take it all the way down to a 50cc scooter.

In 2021, you will want to check out their Super Cub C125 with a new step-through design making it easy to mount for everyone. This 125cc bike with a fuel-injected engine comes with a 4-speed semi-automatic transmission you shift using your left foot, there is no clutch.

Ducati

Ducati had its beginnings in radio parts manufacturing in 1935. By 1950 this Italian company was producing its first motorized vehicle, the 48cc Cucciolo. Don’t let those humble beginnings fool you, because today they are owned by Audi, which includes a Lamborghini motorcycle interest. That interest is under Volkswagen, so a lot of name-brand history watching over them.

Ducati is known for speed, producing the Ducati Monster and the SuperSport. They also offer a dual-sport bike, Multistrada 1200 Enduro, which can be seen tooling around Hanoi.

Royal Enfield

The Royal Enfield is now manufactured in India, but it began in the United Kingdom. It still uses the tag line of “The oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production.” Their yearly production of 900,000 motorcycles is built in India and sold wold worldwide.

The Bullet 500 became popular in America, with sales exceeding those of the ever-popular Harley. The interceptor 750 tops out at 190km/h, but it was the 650 that became one of the best-selling motorcycles in 2019.

Harley Davidson

In 1901 the Davidson boys, along with their friend William Harley, were tinkering with a bicycle engine, leading to the development of the well-known Harley Davidson brand. This company is as well-known throughout the world for its apparel as it is its bikes.

Although the boys got their start in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, India is now where manufacturing takes place. That is where the 1700cc Road King, Sportster, and soft tail come off the production lines. While very popular, this brand often requires repairs soon after purchase and needs a lot of maintenance on a regular basis.

Suzuki

The ever-popular Japanese brand of Suzuki began as a silk business in 1909, moving from there to cars, and by 1952 had their first motorized vehicle with only two wheels on the market.

The Raider carries a recommendation as the best motorcycle for beginners. If looking for a bit more power, check out the X6 Hustler, which between 1966 and 1968 was named the fastest 250cc motorcycle in the world. Today the GSX1300R Hayabusa is their fastest bike, featuring a 1340cc engine that hits about 310km/h

BMW

It was 1923 when BMW entered the motorcycle market and now the flat-twin boxer engine from its beginnings is still being used on their bikes. The Bavarian Engine Works Company (BMW) still produces its high-quality motorcycles in Germany.

Their quality makes them one of the best motorcycle brands in the world. Their top-selling model is the R1200GS and the R1200GS Adventure, which make up about 30% of their sales.

Triumph

This British company was founded in 1884 and produced its first motorized bike in 1902. The company was bankrupt in 1983, but a wealthy entrepreneur came to the rescue. By 1991 Triumph launched the Hinckley Triumph, and the popularity took off.

Triumph’s best-selling motorcycle is the 675cc Street Triple, which features an inline 3-cylinder engine. Triumph manufactures around 65,000 motorcycles every year, with the majority of its mass-production bikes built in its Thailand plants.

Beta

Beta is another motorcycle with Italian roots. In 1904 the company was manufacturing push bicycles, but by 1948 they had moved into motorized versions. Offering both off-road and street versions, their bikes sometimes use Suzuki DR and KTM engines.

Beta is a world leader when it comes to competitive mountain climbing motorcycles. Looking like upside-down bananas, their off-road bikes for experienced riders are awesome for performance when participating in serious competitions.

Kawasaki

It was 1953 when the Kawasaki first hit the streets of Japan, and ever since that time they “let the good times roll.” The original bike had a 148cc engine by Meihatsu, an aircraft division.

Popular in both off-road and street versions, Kawasaki is considered the best motorcycle for beginners. With models such as the Ninja offering versions in single, double, and 4-cylinder, they are an ideal motorcycle for riders to progress up within the same model.

Kawasaki’s 1441cc Ninja ZX-14R can hit 330km/h, earning is the #2 spot for fastest production motorcycle ever built. The Ninja H2 and H2R bikes have pure silver in their paint.

The Versys 300x is an excellent choice for beginners entering the world of dual-sport riding. This bike offers good ground clearance, a 17L fuel tank, and is lightweight, making it an ideal all-around bike.

When shopping for Kawasaki Accessories, you want items designed to fit the particular style and year of your bike. Everything from bags, luggage, maintenance items, seats, backrests, and more will give you the look you want, giving your bike a unique look.

What Is the Best Motorcycle Brand in the World?

When making a determination on the best motorcycle brand, it really varies depending on what you rate as the key factor in determining “best.” Is it sales, design, speed, or price?

We’ve shown you the 10 best-sellers throughout the world, but sales popularity doesn’t always make that the right brand for you. When you are ready to hit the road on two wheels, look at all the top-selling motorcycle brands before making a purchase.

