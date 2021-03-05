/5 Car Accident Contributing Factors

If you’re a licensed driver, and you spend a lot of time on the road, then you probably notice car accidents frequently. They can happen in the pouring rain or the bright sunshine, on highways and back roads. They can happen to experienced drivers and those who have only had their license for a week.

Even if you have never been in an accident yourself, it’s helpful to know some possible collision causes. We will cover some of the most significant ones in the following article.

Intoxication

You likely know that driving while under the influence, which cops and the court system call intoxication, is one of the easiest ways to get in a car wreck. If you drink, you should never even consider driving since you will not have the motor skills you usually do.

The issue with some problem drinkers is that they feel sure they are able to drive normally even when they have more than a few adult beverages under their belt. They will gladly hop behind the wheel and drive home from a bar, even if they know they’re well over the legal limit.

If you should kill someone while driving drunk, or even if you just wipe out a parked car or an inanimate object, that can have severe repercussions. You might face a wrongful death suit, fines, and license suspension. You’ll have to call a car accident lawyer to defend you, and your life may never be the same after you make this mistake.

Road Hazards

Road hazards are another common car crash reason. You might encounter a huge pothole or some debris in the road. It could be rocks, fallen branches, or car parts from a prior crash.

You cannot control what’s in the road ahead of you. All you can do is steer carefully around it. Just be sure that you don’t hit a car to either side of you if you swerve to stay away from some unexpected debris or a giant pothole.

Technology

All kinds of extraordinary technology exists now that you can utilize in your vehicle. You have smartphone charging stations, satellite radio, and Bluetooth that you can use to talk to your friends and family members.

You should only use any of it, though, if you are certain that it won’t distract you. For instance, a Bluetooth phone call will keep your hands on the wheel, but it still might take your mind off the road. If you’re having an animated discussion with someone, you might not notice changing road conditions as quickly.

It’s best to never text on your phone while driving, and you should only change the radio station when you park or at least stop at a red light. Don’t do it while you’re flying down the highway at sixty miles per hour, or a crash is likely.

Failure to Signal

You might also be one of those people who think that signaling is optional when you’re going to change lanes. It isn’t. You need to do it because if you don’t, those around you won’t know your intentions.

Your turn signal lets the other drivers and pedestrians around you know that you’re going to change lanes or make a turn. They can react accordingly. If you decide to change lanes or take a sharp turn without signaling, that might cause one of the vehicles around you to swerve and hit another car or pedestrian.

Tailgating

Tailgating is a rude driving behavior, but it’s also a dangerous one. If you tailgate, which means riding someone’s bumper, you’re going to scare or irritate them. They may decide to slam on the brakes to teach you a lesson, and you will not be able to stop yourself from smashing into them.

Tailgaters often do what they do because they want the person in front of them to change lanes. You might feel like the vehicle ahead of you should not be in the fast lane unless they want to go over the speed limit.

Remember that even in the fast lane, no one has to go faster than the posted limit. When they do so, they risk getting a ticket if a cop spots them.

If you want to pass the vehicle ahead of you, get in the slow lane and go around them. Tailgating is asking for trouble, and you could touch off a road rage incident.

Avoid all these driving behaviors, and you’ll get to your destination safe and sound.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]