/Car tech innovations set to change our driving experiences forever

Our driving experiences are about to get a lot better thanks to high-tech car innovations that are slowly but surely making their way in the cars we drive. Keep reading to find out more about what the future has in store in terms of car tech trends!

It was only a couple of decades ago when smart, self-driving cars were just part of sci-fi movie scenarios. Yet, these days we’re closer than ever before to see those movies becoming a reality.

The automotive industry has come a long way in terms of technological advancements. What started in 1886 as a simple four-wheel metal box that took people from point A to point B is today a high-tech driving tool that provides unique travel experiences. Over time, new technologies were developed and included in car making, from electric ignition starters to car radios, power steering, cruise control, electric windows, and so much more.

But, we all knew that technological advancements in the automotive industry weren’t going to stop here. And, in 2014, the first autopilot technology was included in Tesla’s Model S. It featured driver assistance that could steer the car and even changed lanes on the motorway. But this was only the first revolutionary move made by automakers. Last year in March, Google launched its first self-driving car named Waymo Via.

It’s official! The automotive industry has entered the highway to technological innovation, and it won’t stop any time soon. Here are the future automobiles, technology, and services that will impact all of us, consumers, promising to forever change our driving experiences.

