/Chrysler Corporation Fails the Jeep with the Infamous 42RLE – What you need to know

When you get behind the wheel of a car, you expect that car to operate safely. You expect that it has been tested thoroughly, making sure that it is safe, efficient, and reliable. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Sometimes, vehicles experience problems. In some situations, these problems are pervasive, which is exactly what happened with Chrysler’s 42RLE transmission.

The Jeep Wrangler 42RLE automatic transmission, which was produced by Chrysler Motor Corporation, has become infamous for a multitude of problems. Shortly after the transmission was released, close to a quarter of a million vehicles equipped with the 42RLE transmission for recalls. What was the problem with the transmission and how did Chrysler respond?

The 42RLE Experienced a Multitude of Problems

When the transmission was first released, the 42RLE was supposed to be a reliable transmission that would always respond quickly, allowing the vehicle to shift gears smoothly. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

The major problem was that the cup plug that was supposed to hold the car anchor shaft in place had not been installed appropriately. This led to a number of issues, including:

The 42RLE did not shift well. Usually, if you are experiencing problems with your transmission, they occur as a result of low transmission fluid levels. The 42RLE experienced this problem more often than usual, and they could not always be fixed by simply topping off the transmission fluid. There could also be an issue with the solenoid block, leading to a computer malfunction.

Another common problem with the 42RLE, in addition to poor shifting, was that the gear would consistently get stuck in the second stage. If the car is not able to shift gears smoothly, then the vehicle can only travel so fast. Forcing a vehicle to travel at highway speeds in a low gear is one of the quickest ways to total it. Therefore, if the 42RLE gets stuck in the second stage, this force is a vehicle to limp home with next to no power.

The 42RLE is also famous for producing unusual noises when it shifts gears. If the clutch does not release in the correct rhythm with the rest of the transmission, the transmission will start to grind. This can cause a significant amount of wear and tear to the shifters and synchronize rings. If there is a buzzing noise, this can also be a sign that there is fluid leaking from the transmission due to poor seals.

There is always a risk that the transmission can overheat from time to time. Unfortunately, the 42RLE transmission seems to overheat more often than other automatic transmissions. Even though installing a transmission cooler may be able to deal with this problem, this simply should not be necessary with an advanced transmission. An overheating transmission can also create a burning smell, which could take place when transmission fluid starts to leak. An overheating transmission has to be addressed quickly, or it can lead to significant damage to the rest of the vehicle.

Finally, those with the 42RLE also noticed that their engine was revving more often. This could be a sign that the clutch is wearing out or the transmission is slipping.

Clearly, there were a lot of issues that accompanied the 42RLE transmission. Even though this was supposed to be a solid transmission that would provide smooth, safe, efficient shifting for Jeep drivers everywhere, the 42RLE fell short. How did Chrysler respond to the issue?

Chrysler Responds Appropriately By Issuing a Recall

If you own a motor vehicle, it is important for you to keep up with recalls. A recall was issued if there is a serious safety concern related to the performance of a product. In this case, that product was the 42RLE transmission. There is no way around it. Nobody likes to hear that something they are driving has to be recalled for any reason. On the other hand, drivers have to listen to recalls because they need to make sure whatever they are driving is safe.

Therefore, Chrysler issued a recall due to the multitude of issues related to the 42RLE transmission. After a product is recalled, the problem has to be identified and rectified. Then, if the product is tested and found to be safe, it can be returned to the open market under close supervision.

At the same time, this does not necessarily mean that Chrysler fixed all of the issues. Even though the appropriate move was to issue a recall, Chrysler really didn’t have a choice. If they did not issue a recall for the 42RLE transmission, its problems would continue to plague hundreds of thousands of drivers across the country, placing millions of people in harm’s way.

Ultimately, Chrysler should have identified all of these issues when they were initially testing the transmission. Then, they could fix them before they were placed in countless vehicles, saving the company and countless drivers a significant amount of stress, headache, and anxiety.

What Is the Cost of Replacing a 42RLE Transmission?

If you are driving a vehicle that has a part recalled, such as the 42RLE transmission, it is possible that the dealership may pay to replace your transmission for you because the company that produced the faulty product in the first place should be covering the cost of any repairs or replacements.

On the other hand, if you are looking to replace your 42RLE transmission on your own, the replacement cost could be as high as $2,500. Depending on the value of your vehicle, this may not be worth it.

Fortunately, there are cheaper options if you are looking to replace the 42RLE transmission in your vehicle. For example, you may be able to find a way to rebuild your 42RLE Jeep transmission from the Chrysler Corporation. Instead of having to pay for an entirely new transmission, you can simply get your current transmission rebuilt. Then, when the transmission is rebuilt, any potential concerns related to parts can be addressed. That way, each individual part in your transmission is tested thoroughly, making sure that it performs just as well as an OEM transmission.

The Chrysler Corporation Fails Jeep Drivers Everywhere with the 42RLE Transmission

In order for vehicles to operate smoothly, every individual part has to do its job. If one part falls short, the entire vehicle places the driver in harm’s way. That is exactly what happened with the 42RLE transmission from Chrysler. Even though Chrysler did the right thing by recalling vehicles, this is a problem that never should have happened in the first place.

