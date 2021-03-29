/How to become a successful mobile mechanic

Owning a successful business takes time and a lot of hard work. As the UK begins to open up and people start preparing to go back into offices, now is the perfect time to grow or start a mobile mechanic business. The average age of cars on UK roads is 8.3 years, so ensuring they’re maintained correctly and running well is imperative.

To help you become a successful mobile mechanic, we’ve got some handy hints and tips!

Why go mobile?

Unlike a traditional mechanic where customers must go to the garage, mobile mechanics go to the clients. This is ideal for people who struggle with finding the time to take their vehicle to the garage or have no way of getting home once they’ve left their car.

Not only are mobile mechanics great for clients, because you have no physical location it means overheads are reduced. Of course, this does mean that starting out can take longer and more time and money is required in getting your name out there.

What you need to start

Obviously, the key component for being a mobile mechanic is being able to travel! So a reliable vehicle is essential. It needs to be big enough to store all your tools, but not so big that parking in residential areas – especially with street parking, is a hassle.

You will of course require the right tools to get the job done. You’ll need the basic tools for every job, for example, a range of impact sockets and wrenches, as well as more specialist tools for when the need arises.

Create incentives

Word of mouth is still the best form of advertisement all around the world, people trust people, so it’s important that you create incentives for customers to tell others about you. It can be offering ‘refer a friend’ discounts, after three services they get a free car valet etc.

Encouraging repeat custom and encouraging your customers to tell others is the secret to good marketing – and an easy way to grow your business.

Establish an online presence

We are in the Age of the Internet, there are no two ways about it. If you don’t have any sort of online presence, you’re doing your business an injustice. For many people, especially younger generations, if you can’t be found online you don’t really exist. Put some time into establishing even the most basic website – it’ll get your name out and add to your business’s legitimacy.

