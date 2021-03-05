/How to Completely Check a Used Car before Buying

Buying a used car is one of the cheapest ways to gain your favorite car. Because with any budget, you can outsource and find a car that is within your budget or a little low.

Car checking is putting the car of your dream in an examination to determine the information that is hidden by the seller or the owner before buying it. Those selling second-hand cars may not reveal the whole important information whether the car has outstanding finance, was stolen, or is written off.

Below are ways on how you can completely check your used car before purchasing it.

Vehicle mileage

The normal car should cover a distance of 20,000km per year therefore calculating the total mileage covered by your car is very easy. You take the total mileage covered divided by 20000 and this should give you how old the car is. Buying an ancient car is expensive because of normal wear and tear. E.g. using a free car checker or paid applications. They should not have a big difference, but if they have a big difference that raises an alarm and avoid buying that car.

Vehicle History

It is your responsibility to get a full history of your car either bad or good past, get to know it through your research, and with the help of car checkers. Don’t take your seller’s word of mouth they always sell suitable vehicles. If the insurances have written off the car you are buying, think about which insurance company will you insure your car with? You will waste your money buying that car because; you will only get rid of it immediately after you purchase it

Engine condition

The important part of your car is the car engine. It would be an enormous mistake if you take your car home without checking its engine functionality. When the engines are turned off, inspect underneath or in the bonnet to find leaks of the engine oil, cracks. Also, don’t forget to check on the engine belts. Using dipsticks check on the level of the engine oil, which is light brown, and also check transmission fluid, which is pink in its color. If you find there is a problem, consider selecting another vehicle.

Interior check and tint damage

Your car should have good electronics, a boot, and even a nice dashboard. Check-in your ventilation system whether it is working including the air corn. All your electric features should work including windows, central lock, radio, and sunroof. Take a tour all-round the vehicle and check if your car has fading paints, or it has some metals which contain rust. Check if some areas need repainting or the tint is not the same all around. If their need repair, agree with the seller if they can do them before you do your purchase.

Clutch and the gearbox

The gearbox for both manual and automatic vehicles should respond smoothly and quietly if they don’t have problems. For a manual car, the biting point of your clutch is when you feel the car move when you release your clutch pedal. The position of your clutch pedal should be in the middle, not moving your foot at the end of the floor. In such a case, the clutch needs attention.

Tire and wheels

This is an external check, which is extremely very important. Your car should have a spare wheel and wheel alignments should be well done. You will notice this is if your car tires are worn out mostly on one side than the other. Your wheel tread should be at least 1.6mm deep, and they should be free from cuts and splits. They should replace the tires that have issues.

Test drive

Many buyers ignore this step and are very vital; your dealer should accompany you. This will help you identify if your engine has irritating noise while sped up at different speeds. Be extra careful to check on how your clutch and breaks are responding. If it contents you, complete your purchase.

Documentation

This includes your car service book, logbook, any warrants, and receipts documented. They will help you in maintaining excellent reports. You should be aware of who services your car and when is the due date.

Car checking is a vital process before you do a purchase. It reveals all the information you need to know. Car, check your car for a few minutes and take your machine home while your mind is at rest.

