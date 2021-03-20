/Understanding What Sets Apart the Maybach from Other Mercedes Benz Vehicles

The Mercedes brand has impressed buyers and admirers alike for many years now. The Maybach brand has particularly caught the eye for years, competing with Rolls Royce and Bentley’s likes in the luxury car category. However, over time, the Maybach brand fell into challenges while keeping up with buyers’ and admirers’ expectations worldwide.

In 2014, Mercedes publicly confirmed its efforts in reviving the Maybach brand by displaying a vehicle at the LA auto show that year. Mercedes built the car onto the Mercedes S600 flagship sedan. Since its inception, the Mercedes-Maybach brand has produced luxury vehicles that seem to target Royalty and celebrities alike.

This article will go through each vehicle that is part of the Mercedes-Maybach line-up compared to its Mercedes-badged equivalent to understand how it stands out.

Mercedes Maybach S-Class

The Mercedes-Maybach S-class has made its name as a vehicle for those driven by chauffeurs. Some say Mercedes built this car for those whose chauffeurs are well off themselves. It is a luxury brand appealing to the eye, comfortable to be driven in, and very powerful.

The equivalent to this vehicle is the Mercedes-Benz S-class in that they have several similarities as to how they look and perform. We will compare the two luxury brands using the Mercedes-Benz S450 and the Mercedes-Maybach S650 vehicle.

The Mercedes-Maybach comes with a 5980 cc 6 Litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that produces 620 bhp (brake horsepower), making it more powerful than the Mercedes-Benz S-class that comes with a 4663 CC 5 Litre V6 petrol engine that produces 362 bhp. The S650 delivers 1000Nm of torque, compared to the S450 that produces 500 Nm. Mercedes claim that the Mercedes Maybach S650 can go from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, compared to the S450, which does 5.1 seconds for the same.

These two vehicles were designed with comfort in mind; however, the S650 is longer and has a more expensive interior designed for top-notch comfort. Another statement it makes is its price point, coming in at a whopping $202,550, compared to the S450 that costs $94,250.

While these vehicles might be different, we can agree that Mercedes made these vehicles with one thing in mind, comfort.

Mercedes Maybach GLS

As for SUV lovers, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is here to answer some of your questions. We will compare this vehicle to the Mercedes-Benz GLS. If you are looking for comfort, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a four-seater vehicle designed for royalty. However, if you are a family person, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is for you since it is a seven-seater vehicle.

The Maybach has a 4 Litre twin-turbo V8 gas engine that produces 550 hp, while the Benz version has a 3 Litre turbo inline gas engine that produces 362 hp. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS has more headroom for the front seat, more legroom for the rear seats, and equals the Benz GLS in both rear-seat headroom and front-seat legroom.

The two vehicles are high performance, but if you include an AMG engine in the Benz-GLS, the performance might equal the Maybach-GLS. What makes this vehicle stand out is the clientele in mind for the ensign process. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is more expensive, setting you back $160,500 compared to the Mercedes-Benz GLS that costs $76,000.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS may offer a cheaper option that can be tuned for higher performance; however, it is important to note that SUX luxury comes at a price, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS price.

Mercedes Maybach 6 Cabriolet

The Mercedes-Maybach 6 cabriolet’s design categorizes it as a vision vehicle, which means it is not equivalent to any car on the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The vehicle stands out from other Mercedes-Benz vehicles in that it is an electric car. It has a 550 kW engine the produces 738 hp, and the underfloor battery allows you to travel up to a range of 500Km(over 200 miles).

The vehicle’s interior design boasts of a two-seater stretched curve design with a robust structural design. The exterior boasts of a convertible roof and a sporty look, hinting that the design might incorporate speed if it ever goes into production.

The vehicle is designed to please the eye and is not yet in production; however, if we estimate the vision vehicle’s financial value, it will likely surpass the $350,000 mark. However, with the electric car revolution that has taken over major car brands, Mercedes might consider putting the vehicle into production in the future, or so we hope.

Conclusion

The Mercedes-Maybach is a vehicle designed for comfort, luxury, and some sense of pride. The targeted clientele could include Royalty, celebrities, and other extremely wealthy individuals. This lineup’s exterior consists of the Maybach logo, making it stand out from the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

The vehicle’s interior design is tailored for comfort, ensuring the owner never worries about the same. However, if you wish to experience the vehicle lineup’s luxury and comfort, you will need to ensure that it is well maintained. To replace damaged parts, you can implement plastic injections such as RYD tooling for your dashboard, steering wheel, and other maintenance needs. This will ensure that your ride stays in tip-top condition due to its high accuracy and fine detail.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that these vehicles cost a lot of money, but since they have the considerations mentioned earlier in mind for the design, it might be safe to say they are worth every coin.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]