/6 Effective Car Windshield Maintenance Tips

Running a car doesn’t come cheap, and that’s before it throws surprise costs at you, with tax, insurance, fuel, and general services. Fortunately, you can look after your car and extend its lifespan whilst saving some money by following a few maintenance tips. For the sake of this article, we will focus on your windscreen. Your windscreen is an integral part of your car and can come under a lot of stress if you’re not careful. Chips can form, going unnoticed, and with continued use, they expand and cause significant damage rendering your vehicle useless. When your windshield is damaged, you are not protected in the event of a crash – you could find your roof easily caving in during accidents.

Save yourself a lot of time and money by following these simple tips.

Distance Yourself

Not only is keeping a good distance from the car in front important for having a safe stopping distance, but it can also keep your windscreen safer. You may not be able to see them, but your car’s front wheels can send tiny pebbles or small debris flying towards your windscreen, which can cause tiny cracks at such speeds.

Carry the Right Kit

In the same way that you keep an emergency breakdown kit in the trunk, it’s a good idea to invest in some windscreen sealant if it gets cracked. When your windshield gets cracked, the longer you leave the crack unchecked, the more it will cost you in the long run.

Park in the Shade

One of the biggest villains of your car is the sun. When your car is left under the intense UV rays, the glass holds the heat because the inside temperature is higher than the outside. This heat puts pressure on the windshield, which can cause it to break, especially if there are pre-existing cracks. If you have access to a garage, then leave your car inside. Failing that, invest in a good quality cover that will deflect the sun’s rays.

Clean Right

Taking your car through the car wash might feel like the best idea at the time because it’s cheap and convenient. However, the harshness of the brushes scraping against your windshield can cause it to crack; the same goes for some retail cloths. Instead, when faced with stubborn stains, consider using newspaper to bring them off.

There are so many cleaning products that tell you they will work wonders for your car but can leave damage behind. Ammonia-based products, harsh brushes, and DIY cleaners can all cause damage to your windshield. When you clean your car, make sure you read manufacturing instructions and get one with a proven track record, and use microfibre towels or newspapers to avoid damage.

Wipers

It’s recommended that you replace your wipers every six months, but we’re all guilty of leaving it longer when trying to avoid extra costs. However, getting your wipers replaced regularly can help extend the life of your windshield. Your wipers get damaged over time due to wear and tear and leaving your car in the sun can slowly damage the rubber. Whenever you use your wipers, be sure not to wipe over a dry car because the excess friction will leave cracks behind. Making sure that your car’s water reservoir is always full will mean you can keep your car clean when you’re on the move; no one wants to be driving with a smeared bug across their window.

Be Careful

When you close your car doors, make sure you don’t slam them. The impact from needlessly slamming your door causes intense vibrations through the inside of your car. Eventually, your car windows can become loosened, and if you already have little cracks, they will grow more with every slam.

These easy tips are all designed to keep you safe, and as a bonus will save you money. Change your wipers regularly, leave your car out of the sun, clean your car with the right materials, and make sure you don’t let existing cracks go unchecked. You don’t need to break the bank to look after your car windshield, but it could be the difference between life and death in the unfortunate event of a crash.

