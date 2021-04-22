/Celebrities With the Most Expensive Cars

In the world that we live in today, cars are viewed as a source of wealth. And the car that you drive shows the money that you have in your pocket. And that being said, we shall look at some of the most expensive celebrity cars. Maybe one when you win the best casinos online jackpot you will be able to afford these cars and a whole lot more.

Jay Leno, 1994 McLaren

Jay Leno is one of the richest celebrities and comedian of all time. He loves cars and has a crazy car collection that is rumoured to be worth over 50 million dollar. And from that car collection, one of the most expensive cars that Leno own is the 1994 McLaren F1 that is worth 12 million dollars.

Jay Z, Maybach Exelero

Other than being a top rapper, married to the Queen of RnB, Jay Z loves his cars. And from his many cars, one of the most expensive vehicles that he owns is the Maybach Exelero that is worth $8 million. The Maybach Exelero holds the reputation for having the most powerful V12 engines in the world.

Floyd Mayweather, Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Floyd Mayweather holds the reputation for being one of the most paid athletes in the world. Therefore, with all the money that he owns, it is no shock that he drives a $4.6 million car. Other than being super expensive, there are only two units of this car and they were built especially for the super-rich. You can also check out jeux de casino, for chances of winning millions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferrari

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most loved soccer stars of this generation. He is also the inspiration of many young and aspiring soccer players in the world. He owns a Ferrari LaFerrari that is worth $2.6 million. Other than being super expensive, his car has some of the rarest care features that you will ever find on a modern vehicle.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]