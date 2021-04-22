/Music Videos That Came With the Best Cars

Cars are some of the most expensive accessories that anyone can ever have. We are not sure on whether or not we should really call them accessories or property. There are people who have spent millions on cars. We are sure that after winning that online casino money at online casino australia sites, getting a good car is one of the things that will be on you to do list. And, Artistes also invest a lot in making sure that they have the best of the best in their music videos. Therefore, here are some videos that come with the best cars ever made.

Show Me What You Got

It is undeniable that Jay-Z is one of the greatest names in the world of Hip Hop. Therefore, we do not expect any less when we get to watch his music videos. In this particular video, he decides to bring in the Pagani Zonda Roadster, Ferrari F430 Spider. And, in 2006, these were some of the hottest cars that were on the market. He even has some of the most popular NASCAR drivers coming in as his chauffeurs as well!

Bad Girls

This video come with some of the most respected car brands of all time. And, even though they might not be as big as the Bentleys and Ferraris, they pull their weight in the car industry as well. The particular cars that you will find in this video by M.I.A are, Alfa Romeo 156, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes Benz E Class, and Peugeot 404 Break. You don’t get to see these every day in the music industry.

We’ll Be Coming Back

This music video from Example and Calvin Harris is all about the Porsche 911 T, Ferrari 512 BB. These were one of the most Porsche cars back in 2012. And, we must say that buying them now will still be a good idea. The cars are still classy, expensive and exotic.

