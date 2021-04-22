/The Best & Recommended Cars for New Drivers

It goes without saying that purchasing the first automobile is a significant undertaking. It’s one thing to go out and buy one car that fits your fancy; it’s quite another to go out and buy one that does more. Well, if you are a new driver, quite a number of things you need to put into consideration.

If you are not sure of the type of car that you need to buy since you are a new driver, this is the guide that will lead you to get your first baby.

You can’t go wrong with a Honda Civic, especially if you’re looking for a 2018 model. Sure, the Civic is one of the best bang-for-your-buck vehicles on the market, but it’s also perfect for new drivers looking for a low-cost vehicle with excellent handling.

The Honda Civic offers a comfortable ride and it will allow new drivers to feel great when they are driving.

Toyota Corolla

If the Honda Civic is on the list, the Toyota Corolla should be as well. It is, after all, the world’s best-selling automobile brand. The 2020 Toyota Corolla has a lot of features that new car buyers would love. The Corolla has a smooth ride that is easy to get used to, particularly considering its size.

It also comes with a slew of active safety features, and few models in the industry can match the Corolla's overall dependability.

KIA RIO

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are not the only inexpensive and reliable first-time cars. Take, for example, the 2020 Kia Rio. On the surface, the Rio doesn’t seem to elicit the same level of enthusiasm as the Corolla or Civic. It also lacks a number of specialized safety features.

