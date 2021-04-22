/What to Do After a Car Accident in Lexington, KY

Although Kentucky’s roads are becoming safer, the latest statistics show that more than 22,000 non-fatal accidents occurred within a 12-month period in the state. Combined with the 732 traffic fatalities that occurred within this time, it’s clear that a significant number of Kentuckians are affected by collisions in one way or another.

Due to this, it’s important to know what to do if you’re involved in an accident. By staying calm and taking the right steps, you can potentially prevent any further incidents and limit the amount of harm caused. With this in mind, take a look at these five things to do after a car accident in Lexington, KY:

1. Seek Medical Help

Depending on the severity of the incident, you might need to call 911 after a car accident. If emergency help is required, EMTs and police officers will be dispatched to your location. Alternatively, you may decide to visit an emergency room or a medical clinic following the incident. Even if you don’t think you’ve been seriously hurt, it’s always important to get a medical opinion after you’ve been involved in a car accident.

2. Exchange Contact Details

If anyone else was involved in the incident, you’ll want to ask for their contact information and find out who their insurance company is. This will help you when it comes to claiming back the cost of damage to your vehicle, if you weren’t responsible for the incident. Similarly, if there are any witnesses present, ask them to supply their contact details in case further investigation is required.

3. Move Your Vehicle

If your vehicle has been badly damaged, it may not be in a drivable condition. If so, you’ll need to arrange for a tow company to move it for you. However, don’t be too quick to dispose of your vehicle, even if it appears to be a ‘write off’. Your insurance company or the police may want to examine it if a subsequent investigation takes place, so get permission before moving it from the scene.

4. Get Legal Advice

Car accidents commonly give rise to personal injury claims, so you’ll certainly want to get legal advice if you’ve been involved in a collision. When you get help from a car accident lawyer, you can find out if you’re eligible to make a compensation claim and, if so, how much you could receive. Conversely, if you were responsible for the incident, a personal injury lawyer may be able to defend you against claims or limit your liability.

5. Rest and Recuperate

A car accident can leave you feeling shaken, so be sure to take time to rest and recuperate. It’s normal to feel anxious in the immediate aftermath of an accident but, if these feelings persist, seek medical advice from your doctor.

Dealing with a Car Accident

There are lots of things to deal with following a car accident, but you don’t have to manage them alone. By reaching out to the right people, such as the police, a car accident lawyer and your loved ones, you can ensure you have all the support you need.

