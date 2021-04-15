/Who’s At Fault for a Sideswipe Accident?

A sideswipe accident may sound harmless and easily unavoidable, but both these statements are inaccurate. Nearly three percent of all fatal accidents during 2018 started from sideswiping. In many circumstances, sideswiping is inevitable, either due to the other driver’s fault or other things outside a driver’s control.

Irresponsible or distracted driving is often to blame for sideswiping. Recent statistics show distracted driving as responsible for more than a third of all accidents.

If you were involved in a sideswipe accident, you likely wonder how fault will be determined. Continue reading to learn the answer to this question and more.

Sideswipe Accidents Defined

Sideswiping happens when one driver drifts out of their lane, and the side of their vehicle makes contact with another car. These situations are sometimes referred to as “blind spot accidents.” There are many reasons one vehicle may sideswipe another, some of which can be difficult to avoid.

Unavoidable causes of sideswipe accidents include strong wind gusts, rain, snow, or vehicle issues like sudden tire blowouts. Avoidable causes of these accidents include distracted driving or driving under the influence. Road rage, speeding, and not obeying merging laws are also common causes of sideswiping.

Determining Fault Is Complicated

Unlike other accidents (like rear-end collisions), determining fault in a sideswipe accident is complicated. In most situations, it isn’t immediately obvious who sideswiped who. A few things officials may look at when trying to determine fault include:

Whether either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol

If either driver willingly admits fault

What witnesses (if any) say occurred

Whether there were any strong wind gusts (and which way they were blowing)

If either driver was obviously speeding

Who was merging (if applicable)

If a driver was merging, whether they used their turn signal and obeyed spacing regulations

The exact point of contact between vehicles

Where the vehicles ended up after their sideswiping incident

There may be other things officials look at when determining fault in these types of accidents. In certain situations, both drivers may be determined partially at fault in an accident.

Consulting With an Attorney Is Crucial

Since determining fault in these types of accidents can be complicated, consulting with an attorney is crucial. They can help you navigate fault determination and claims after an accident.

More Questions About Fault in a Sideswipe Accident?

Sideswipe accidents can happen for many reasons, but determining fault is complicated. Since fault can be hard to determine, it’s essential you hire a lawyer. They can help you navigate both fault determination and any insurance or personal injury claims after the accident.

Do you have more questions about how to determine who’s at fault in a sideswipe accident?

