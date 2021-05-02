/Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) – What you need to know

All You Need to Know About Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)

A particulate is a substance consisting of solids or liquid, or a mixture of both. This substance is usually released into the air as a result of the combustion of fuels, including diesel. Particulates contribute towards an insidious form of pollution, poisoning the atmosphere and causing health problems to humans. Diesel particulate filters (DPFs) are devices that are specially designed to remove particulates from diesel before they can escape into the atmosphere. These devices play an important role in contributing to a cleaner and healthier atmosphere.

What is Diesel Particulate Matter?

Diesel Particulate matter is the pollutant substance released as a result of the combustion of fuels such as diesel. However, most people would refer to it as ‘soot’, which is usually seen as a type of dirt, simply a nuisance to be cleared away. Yet this can cause harm to the health of humans and animals if inhaled. It is therefore of great importance that the particulates are removed from the fuel, diesel or otherwise, during the combustion process, to minimise any damage to the atmosphere and subsequently, to public health.

Is s Diesel Particulate Filter the Same as a Catalytic Converter?

A catalytic converter is a device through which gases flow. It controls the reduction of harmful pollutants and poisonous gases from the emission of combustion engines. A DPF, on the other hand, works differently. It retains the larger particles from the exhaust gas by putting the gas through a filter. It cannot retain the smaller particles, however. Owing to strict legislation regarding fuel emission, all petrol-fuelled vehicles are fitted with catalytic converters as a matter of course. However, today, most diesel-powered vehicles, trucks and automobiles, will contain both a catalytic converter and a DPF, to enable them to meet the strictest possible fuel emission requirements.

Types of Diesel Particulate Filter

There is a wide variety of filters available. Not all are suitable for use in vehicles. Some are perfect for industrial use and others for use in diesel-powered vehicles such as cars, trucks or sports utility vehicles. Some industrial filters are designed to be single-use in the sense that they work until they are filled with particulate matter, the release of which they have prevented into the atmosphere. Once full, they are then removed and replaced with a fresh filter. Other filters are actually the self-cleaning type. When they become full of particulate matter, they burn it off in a process known as filter regeneration, which makes them ready to use again. The regeneration process usually takes place at high speeds and vehicles that are regularly driven at lower speeds may need a few trips at high speeds to help the regeneration process along. This is an important reason why drivers need to be fully aware of their filter regeneration systems. Failure to ensure correct regeneration of a filter can result in the need to replace the part, which can be an expensive matter. Yet it’s quite avoidable in many cases, hence the need for awareness. It is important to have proper filters installed, not merely because of government regulations but because environmental concerns must always be at the forefront of our consideration. The filter may also need periodic, careful cleaning as part of its maintenance routine.

Getting The Right Particulate Filter For Your Vehicle

