/What you need to Do After a Car Accident

While a car accident might not be something that happens to you a lot, any driver needs to be prepared for the eventuality. And knowing how to respond after you have been involved in any kind of road traffic accident from a fender bender to a minor collision to a major accident can make all the difference when it comes to dealing with the situation and getting safely back on the road again.

Get Medical Help If Needed:

The first priority after a car accident should be to get medical help for yourself and those around you, especially in the case of a more serious accident where there might be injuries. This might not be necessary straight away after a minor accident, but it is a good idea to get checked out as soon as possible afterward at the ER or an urgent care center since injuries can sometimes occur even in smaller car accidents that do not present themselves until much later. In addition, getting clear medical records can help with any claims that you make later.

Call the Police:

In most states, you are required to call the police when you are involved in an accident. Reporting it to the police will strengthen your insurance claim and the police can also help with gathering information from witnesses and checking local CCTV cameras for more evidence if it is difficult to determine which driver was at fault. The police will also be able to deal with any dangers at the scene if needed, including closing the road and diverting traffic if the cars are causing an obstruction.

Gather Evidence:

If you are able to do so, you should gather as much evidence as possible from the scene including taking photographs of your car, the other car or cars involved in the accident, and the road. Your insurance company will likely want this information to determine what caused the accident. Ask any other drivers who have stopped at the scene or any passing pedestrians who saw what happened to provide their contact information so that they can act as a witness. It’s a good idea to ask other drivers if they have dashcam footage that you may be able to use.

Get Legal Advice:

In some cases, getting back on the road and making an insurance claim after an accident is straightforward, but in other situations, it might be useful to get legal advice from an accident lawyer. A good car accident lawyer can talk you through the often complicated process of making a claim with your auto insurance company and assist with any injury claims that you may want to make that are related to the accident. They can take care of a lot of the hard work for you, allowing you to focus on recovering from the accident and getting back behind the wheel.

While most of us try to avoid getting involved in car accidents, sometimes they can’t be avoided. Knowing what to do after being involved in a collision is important for every driver.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]