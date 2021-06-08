/Motorsport racing secrets of the industry

Motorsport racing has changed dramatically throughout the years – from its humble beginnings to its current state as a multibillion-dollar industry. However, there are a few things that have remained constant.

Long before the first cars began clattering down the roads, people used horses as the main means of transportation. Their competitive nature would push them to boast about whose horse was the strongest or the fastest. And sometimes, they would even compete and wage money or goods on the winner. These races soon became the highlights of local events, and the top horses would be entered in other events with more substantial prizes.

This is how the racing circuit was born. A breeder’s reputation would grow as his horses won races, and so would the price of his stock.

These sporting events became widely popular, so when automobiles were introduced to the market, it was only natural that similar races would start for bragging rights and cash prizes. Many of the venues used to race cars were formerly horse racing tracks.

In a world where fractions of a second can lead to victory or to crashing into a wall of stacked tires, every team strives to be the best on the track. This leads to a lot of secrets that every team tries to keep from their competitor so they can gain some leverage and come out on top.

Go easy on the tires

This rule applies to all driving. You’ve probably seen movies about racing where the cars are skidding around corners and burning rubber. That may look cool, and that’s why it’s shown in movies so often, but in real races, the drivers know that they should do the opposite.

They’re also careful when braking. They don’t slam down on the brakes. They do it gently. If you take their example, you’ll notice that your tires last much longer, and you won’t have to take your car for repairs as often. Slamming on the breaks can lead to fluid leaks that will damage your brake pads which may even become unresponsive. That’s definitely something you want to avoid.

Don’t Brake and Turn at the Same Time

A good driver knows that braking is most effective when it’s done in a straight line. This includes the times when you’re rounding a corner. When you’re approaching a corner, instead of leaning on the brakes to drive through it, it’s better to complete the braking before you get there.

You should be particularly mindful of this tip when it’s raining because many car crashes result from weather-related factors. Then the road is slippery, turning while you break can cause you to lose control of your car.

As a general rule, racing drivers approach corners from the outside in, with the apex point serving as their point of reference. Once they’ve passed it, they look outward to the corner’s exit and allow themselves to be carried out.

Know Thyself but Also Know Thy Car

To win a race, you need not just a great driver but also a great car. Even a hairline crack on the engine can have serious implications, so every driver tries to learn as much about their cars as possible. Furthermore, every team tries to get the best engineers, best engine and the best gearbox.

It often all comes down to car tuning, so if you want to get high-performance parts for your car, we found a company called Cooksport that specializes in this sector. We recommend you check them out.

Safety First!

While it may sound cliché, race car drivers routinely compete at speeds above 300 km/h, so they really do put safety first. The safety equipment, features and inspections are what help them handle that kind of speed. And every driver should put safety first.

By maintaining your car in good condition and developing good driving habits, you can better enjoy the experience instead of having to worry about all the things that might go wrong.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

The start of a race is usually the best chance for drivers to position themselves since all vehicles are packed together in a narrow space. This means that the best drivers are those that can accurately map out the cars surrounding them and what the other drivers are going to do.

They’ll know if another car is about to go in their lane and whether or not they have room to make a manoeuvre if the car in front of them brakes suddenly. This way, they’ll keep advancing in the opening laps of the race.

Maybe public roads and race tracks are not quite the same but mapping out your surroundings is still an excellent strategy to avoid getting into trouble.

Find the Grip on the Road

A racecar driver aims to maximize available grip and maintain control of the vehicle. That is why they always take care not to place two wheels on the grass or dirt when braking or accelerating.

This can also be applied to driving on the road. If there are icy patches, slush or water, it’s going to increase the risk. Braking or accelerating while one side of your vehicle is on a slippery surface used to result in a spin, but now technology has advanced, and we have traction and stability control for this type of situations.

But this technology doesn’t mean you can defy the laws of physics. It’s always best to position your car on the road in such a way that you have proper grip. If having one side of your vehicle on a slippery surface is unavoidable, keep in mind that it may have the tendency to slide, so you need to be extra careful.

Be Consistent

If you’re in a hurry to get to work and encounter roadwork, it’s natural to become frustrated and attempt to make up for lost time by speeding. Fight this urge.

If a race driver has a bad pitstop, they know that they may have lost their chance to finish first, but they also know that consistency and their overall performance matter more.

You may be late that day but maintaining your composure and carrying on as usual is the best course of action.

