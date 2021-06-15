/What are the Most Common Injuries From Car Accidents?

Car accidents can occur at any moment and you can be involved in an accident without doing anything wrong. Car accidents can also cause a wide range of injuries and even a slow speed collision can lead to injury. So, what are a few of the most common car injuries that people sustain?

Back Injuries

Back injuries are one of the most common injuries that people sustain and can occur at both slow and high speeds. The pain may not present itself initially and can disappear after a short, but in more serious cases it can lead to long-term pain and even disability.

Whiplash

Whiplash is also common and can occur even at minor speeds. Whiplash affects the neck and occurs from a forceful and rapid back and forth movement from a collision (similar to the cracking of a whip). The injury ranges from mild to severe and again symptoms can take some time to present themselves. In most cases, it can be treated with painkillers but there are other options if pain persists.

Scrapes and Cuts

Scrapes and cuts can occur from loose objects inside the car that can suddenly be thrown around in a collision. Often, these are minor and will heal by themselves but you do see more serious injuries that will require medical treatment.

Bruising and Contusions

Car seatbelts are lifesavers and you must always wear one when inside a car, but they can also do some damage in a car accident. Many people walk away from a car accident with bruising and contusions as a result of impact with the seatbelt or perhaps colliding with the steering wheel.

Concussion

It is easy to hit your head in a car collision and this could cause concussion. This is a serious cause for concern and you should get yourself checked out as soon as possible as prompt treatment is vital in concussion cases. Those that are involved in an accident that was not their fault and suffer an injury like concussion usually contact a no win no fee solicitor to seek compensation for the damages.

Internal Injuries

Another serious injury that is not always obvious from a car accident is internal bleeding, which is why you should always get checked over even if you feel fine. Internal injuries can occur from the body is forced into an object or from flying debris and requires emergency medical treatment.

These are the most common injuries that are sustained and can occur even in a low-speed collision.

