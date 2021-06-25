/What Should You Check When Buying Subaru Outback Cargo Box

The Subaru Outback is one of the best SUVs for going off the beaten path. It’s powerful, adventurous, comfortable, and spacious all at the same time. The vehicle has 32.5 cubic feet of space behind the seats, which increases to 75.7 cubic feet when you fold the back seats. But if you need even more space, consider employing a Subaru Outback cargo box.

If you’ve never purchased a cargo box before, then this article is for you. Learn about the things to check when buying such boxes for your Outback.

Things to Consider

Before you start inspecting a roof box for its features, there are a few things to consider. And these are:

What’s the weight requirement? You should consider the total amount of stuff you’d be moving. This will help decide the size you’d need to buy. Also, determine the type of stuff you’d be carrying around in the box.

You should consider the total amount of stuff you’d be moving. This will help decide the size you’d need to buy. Also, determine the type of stuff you’d be carrying around in the box. Fitment . How will you fit the box into your Subaru Outback? What type of roof rack do you have? Consider all these questions before selecting.

. How will you fit the box into your Subaru Outback? What type of roof rack do you have? Consider all these questions before selecting. How frequently will you use the roof box? If you go skiing or camping multiple times, then you’re likely to use the box frequently. So, look for a robust and durable roof box.

Depending on your requirements, there might be other things to consider. The point is to have complete clarity over your buying needs. After you’ve described your needs, you can start looking for the following thing in a Subaru Outback cargo box.

Features for Storage

Since you’re buying the cargo box for storing stuff, you need to inspect the features available for doing that.

If your primary outdoor tour is for camping, the box should have features for storing tents, bags, sleeping pads, strollers, etc.

For storage of longer items like cross-country skis, consider a longer roof box.

If you want to store sensitive items, does the box have arrangements for them? So start with the storage features and capabilities.

Size

The next thing you should look at is the size, specifically its length, width, and height. Most cargo boxes are 6 feet in length. Width and height vary greatly, and there’s no standard mark. The width of the cargo box shouldn’t exceed the width of Outback.

When checking for dimension, consider looking at gear capacity. It is an estimate of how much gear you can store. In other words, it’s the volume (roughly speaking).

Hatch Clearance

When buying a car box, you need to make sure that it fits your car. For this purpose, check the hatch clearance. This is especially important for SUVs like Outback with a rear door. If you end up purchasing an oversized cargo box, it may interfere with operating the door.

You can use a tape measure to check if the hatch clearance is enough for your vehicle. Checking the vehicle manual also helps in deciding this.

If you measure 100 inches and the roof box a clearance of at least 80 inches, then it’s a good fit.

Type of Mounting Hardware

The type of mounting hardware determines how easy the box is to use. There are quick-release mounting systems that do not demand any tools. A single person can mount and demount the box easily. Then there are u-bolts and wingnuts, which are called traditional mounting hardware. These require more effort to install and use. So choose your mounting hardware carefully.

Durability

Lastly, consider how durable the cargo boxes are. This would depend mainly on the material used and how they’re constructed. Hard and thick plastic tends to last longer. If there’s reinforcement inside the box, it’s an indication of longevity too. To ensure durability, go for boxes with stiffer plastic which are also easy to operate.

Subaru doesn’t offer cargo boxes of its own. But several other reliable third party companies do. However, read reviews on each Subaru outback cargo box before placing your order.

