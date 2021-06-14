/What you must do after a car accident

When you get in Car Accident, you need to know some steps you need to follow to make sure everyone is safe. Some People take wrong actions in a hurry that make everyone’s life unsafe, which is a big problem. The solution for this is to tell the correct steps that they need to take.

That’s why we create this simple guide to tell you what steps you need to take after a car accident. So, let’s get started.

Steps you Need to Take After a Car Accident

Stop

When you get in Car Accident, Never drive away from the accident scene, even if it’s a minor accident. Because this statement can be used against you, it’s not a good idea to drive away from the accident scene.

Check Injuries

Check your injuries; if you have any injuries, then call 911 or according to your country or say someone else to call. But if you have serious injuries, try not to move and wait for emergency personnel. If you don’t have any injuries, then check other people’s injuries; if you find any, call 911.

Protect Accident Scene

Now, you need to protect accident scenes in order to prevent more accidents by Keeping Flashers on. Flashers signal to other drivers that something happened so you can prevent more accidents. In case your flasher stops working during an accident, then you can use a flashlight.

Call the Police

Even in a minor or major accident, calling the Police is important. Police make a report of the accident. Plus, in some countries, making an accident report is necessary.

If Police did not come to the scene, you need to go to the nearest police station and report yourself. You need to leave the vehicle there which is involved in the accident. Plus, you need an accident report to claim your insurance. So, it’s a good idea to call Police in case of an accident.

Exchange Information

Generally, Police make a report of an accident that includes all information. And you get all the information from the Police. But in your case, if the Police are not reached. Then, you should need to get the name, address, and phone of all persons that are involved in the accident, including witnesses. You should also need to obtain:

Insurance company and policy number

Driver’s license and license plate number

Type, color, and model of vehicle

Location of the accident

It’s recommended to avoid discussing the fault with drivers. Because when you file an insurance claim. Then, the company reviewer you claim and determine who is at fault based on the inspection by the information provided by you, other parties, and police report.

Should You Use a Mobile Phone to Take Photos of a Car Crash?



Today, everyone has access to Mobile Phone. Plus, it’s a good idea to take photos of the accident scene with your mobile. Because most assurance companies encourage you to submit your claim via the app. Taking photos of the accident scene is a plus point for you. You can submit these photos with your insurance claim.

Start Claim Process

Now, it’s time to start the claim process. If your insurance company has an app, use that at the accident scene. With this, you will know what information you need for the claim process, and you get that information easily from the accident scene. Your job is to collect as many facts as you can. If your insurance company does not have an app, then you can use the website or go to their office.

Other Parties try to get you to admit fault or handle things without insurance. But you need to avoid admitting your fault. Yes, it’s a good idea to obtain details of the party.

Bonus tip

If you are looking forward to sell your used vehicle online in Germany, We will suggest you to go for lkwfee… They provide free initial assessment, uncomplicated processing and also on-site pick-up for the sellers. You just have to fill the free inquiry form and then everything will be managed by them. Lkwfee deals in following commercial vehicle categories.

Sell mobile home / wohnmobil verkaufen, sell a caravan / wohnwagen verkaufen, Trucks, Trailers etc

Conclusion

These are some steps that everyone needs to follow in order to make sure everyone is safe. First, we need to take steps related to life. Once you make sure that everyone is safe, you need to file your insurance claim. Plus, it’s a very good idea to take photos of the accident scene and call Police. We hope our guide will help you.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]