/Fast Cars for Under £10K – From Hatchbacks to Convertibles

Fast cars don’t have to be expensive, and we’re here to prove it. There are plenty of cars available for less than £10,000 that are fast, fun and great to drive, and we’ve put together a top eight list with the help of experts from Parkers.

Our list below covers models in many categories, from hatchbacks to convertibles, and we’ve included as many different types of fast, fun car as we can. The £10,000 budget is plenty to be able to find a fast car on the second-hand market.

Before you buy a second-hand car you probably need to get your budget sorted though – in this case we’re working with £10,000, but you might be able to afford more. There’s no reason to think ‘how much is my car worth’ because it’s just a click away these days – you can get a car valuation really easily online. Once you know, you’re ready to go.

Top 8 fast Cars for Under £10K

Ford Focus ST

The Ford Focus ST is a brilliant all-rounder. It’s fast but also really fun to drive and practical, especially as there’s also an estate version and even a diesel model if you want to save money on fuel. The 2.0-litre petrol model is faster and more common on the used market though.

Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is really practical and reliable, just as you’d expect a Japanese hatchback to be – yet it’s also an exhilarating experience thanks to the high-revving petrol engine. Newer models have much more performance but haven’t dipped below £10k yet.

Skoda Octavia vRS

The Skoda Octavia vRS is a great choice of fast car if you’ve got a family because it has a massive boot, lots of room in the back seats and is even relatively cheap to run. It’s not the fastest car on this list but it has plenty of performance and it’s fun to drive on a twisty road.

Renault Clio Renaultsport 200

The Renaultsport Clio is a brilliant small hot hatch that works brilliantly on the UK’s narrow country roads. It’s incredible to drive and the bit 2.0-litre engine brings great performance for such a small car. It’s loved by track day fans but is a top everyday car, too.

Honda S2000

The Honda S2000 is host to one of the best engines ever made, a 2.0-litre motor that revs to nearly 9,000rpm. It’s powerful, fast and fun, plus with its convertible roof it’s great for sunny summer days. There aren’t many left that are still below £10,000 so act fast.

BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 is an upmarket two-seater roadster or coupe and is much cheaper than it looks, as it’s easy to find models below £10k, even the six-cylinder version. It’s great to drive, looks very smart and the engines are excellent.

Vauxhall Monaro

The Vauxhall Monaro is an older model but its large interior and boot means that it’s pretty practical for a car with a huge V8 engine under the bonnet. It’s incredibly loud, powerful and fast, but it’s not too common to see examples below £10k – but they do exist.

Chrysler 300C

The Chrysler 300C has imposing looks and drives like a big boat, but the versions that have a V8 engine are surprisingly fast in a straight line and you’ll appreciate the comfortable ride if you do a lot of motorway trips. It’s a great choice if you’re a fan of American cars.

