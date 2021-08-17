/How To Set Up A Car Restoration Business

If you appreciate vintage cars, and know how to restore them, you should set up your very own car restoration business. However, before you start, you should have a set plan. Remember that setting up any kind of business takes a lot of work and resources, so it is important that you know what you’re doing throughout the whole process. Here are some tips for setting up a car restoration business.

1. Do A Thorough Market Research

If you are serious about making this business work, it is imperative that you do thorough market research. While there are vintage car collectors out there and they will pay good money to have their cars restored, this does not mean that they will be easy to find.

This means that you will have to do a good deal of marketing in order to find clients for your services. It might also take you some time before you could make a name for your company. However , once you do make a name for your company, there is a big chance that your business will do well in the long.

2. Choose A Good Location For A Garage

Once you fully decide to establish a car restoration business, it is time to look for a garage location. It is tricky to find a good enough location for your garage, because the location will need to be far away from communities, but not too far that your clientele won’t be able to reach you.

It should not be near communities,because car restoration usually entails you using a lot of heavy machinery. If you do your restoration near a community, there is a chance that you will bother the people living there. Your garage should also not be too far away from civilization, because it might make it too difficult for your potential customers to reach.

3. Set Up A Garage

After you have chosen a garage location, it is now time to set up your garage, this is easier said than done because a car restoration garage takes a lot of time and money.Like any other car repair business, you will need to invest in heavy machinery such as welding machines, and car jacks. It is also a good idea to prepare goggles and tobacco gloves in the garage .

Aside from the usual car repair machinery, it is also a good idea to utilize robot arms such as pick and place robots in your car restorations. One of the best things about robot arms is that you could customize them to fit your needs.

If you need to weld certain parts of the restoration job, you could install a welder to the robot hand. The same could be said, if you need to screw, or paint certain aspects of the car. What makes robot arms so effective is that they are extremely accurate and consistent.

4. Hire Trustworthy Mechanics

Even if you are a skilled mechanic in your own right, it is always a good idea to hire skilled and experienced mechanics. This is especially true for car restoration businesses, because most of the cars are from a bygone era.

If your mechanics are newbies, and they have never really worked on these older models of cars, they might get stymied, and your car restoration business might get slowed down.

Before you hire any mechanic, it is a good idea to make sure that they are experienced, and know how to effectively work on these types of cars.

5. Keep In Contact With Car Parts Dealers

One of the trickiest aspects of running a car restoration company is the fact that the car parts are usually very hard to find.

This is especially true for truly vintage cars from the 1940s to the 1970s. Vintage car parts are usually very difficult to find, and they could either be found in junk shops or salvaged from other cars.

There are also other ways you could recreate certain parts of the car. For example, it is difficult to find a car hood ornament for a specific vintage car.

If you still can’t find a copy, you could have a copy made through molding technology. Companies such as RYD specialize in short run injection molding.

All you need is a picture, and the specific measurements and details for the ornament, and you could easily have the ornament or any other part made.

6. Get Car Experts And Historians As Consultants

Cars have been around for almost a century, and during that time there have been a myriad of car companies that have made millions of cars. Even if you are an expert when it comes to cars, there will always be cars that you are not really familiar with. This is where car experts and historians come in handy.

They know the key characteristics of most cars, and they could give you key tips on how to properly restore a car.

7. Treat Each And Every Car With Respect

When it comes to restoring cars, it is very important that you treat each and every one with respect. Whether the car is a 1947 Pontiac, or a 1980’s Station Wagon, these cars are still valuable and hold a special place in the owner’s heart.

That being said, quality control should be practiced for every restoration. Make sure that each of your mechanics is as meticulous as possible when it comes to repairs. You should also have your consultants double check every detail of your restorations.

By doing so, you could ensure that all your clients get the best possible results. Remember that they are putting a good deal of money into this project, so you should give them their money’s worth.

Conclusion

If you are thinking of setting up a car restoration business, you should have a set plan. With these tips, you’ll be able to set up a great car restoration business.

