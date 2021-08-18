/The Benefits Of Leasing An Electric Car

It’s no secret that electric vehicles will be the future, as they have a much lower carbon footprint and are more sustainable for the environment. This has been recognised by the government as they have outlawed petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030, leaving electric vehicles to lead the market. EVs have massively increased in popularity over the last few years, however, meaning there is a possibility that the majority of road users will have already made the switch by this time.

There are many benefits to choosing an EV and arguably even more when you lease an EV. From enjoying newer technology to cheaper running costs, lease deals can put you in your dream EV, which you otherwise may not have been able to afford. Lease deals can be a great choice and be much more suitable for some than buying an EV outright. Here are a few benefits of leasing an electric car.

Electric Car Leasing – Why It’s A Good Idea

Electric vehicles can be very expensive and have been for a number of years. This is due to the technology not being as easy to manufacture as cars with petrol and diesel engines, which have been around for a very long time. This means that combustion engine vehicles have typically been cheaper to buy than EVs, however, that doesn’t mean that you should consider EVs out of reach. With electric car lease deals, you can avoid the large upfront costs, which might put up a barrier between you and your dream EV, and instead opt for monthly payments.

Once your lease ends after your selected term, you’re able to begin another lease with a brand new EV. If your lease was for 3 years, for example, there’s a high chance that a new EV with brilliant new technology is on the market. Instead of selling your old EV at a depreciated price, you simply return it to your lease provider and begin another monthly payment contract on a new electric vehicle of your choice.

Electric vehicles are typically cheaper to run than petrol vehicles as the cost to charge an electric motor is generally lower than the cost of diesel or petrol. With the fast chargers that are publicly available, you’re also able to charge your vehicle to around 80% in less than an hour. If you have a home charging station, you’ll be able to fully charge your vehicle overnight, ready for use the next day. Overall, this means that electric vehicles can be much cheaper to run, making them more economically viable than some petrol cars. When coupled with the monthly payments of a lease deal, the lower running costs can allow users to budget more effectively.

