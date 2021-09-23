/Is Las Vegas Traffic the Worst in the Country?

Las Vegas traffic has become more chaotic over the years and is dangerous even for experienced drivers. According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, there was a 3.3% increase from 2019 to 2020 in car crash deaths. Whether you live in Vegas and regularly drive there, or you’re a tourist with a car, you need to take extra care while driving on the city’s roads. Let’s look at why Las Vegas traffic is considered to be the worst in the country.

Why is Las Vegas traffic is the worst in the US?

Traffic congestion is an issue faced by everyone traveling in Vegas. You are likely to find cars in every corner of the road, all day and night moving, towards every direction. In fact, according to a study, Vegas has one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the US. Moreover, since it is a popular US destination, many tourists with cars may not know the city roads well enough not to hold up traffic. Some reasons for the poor traffic condition in this city are:

1) Busy and chaotic roads

If you’ve ever been to Vegas, you probably understand what we mean. One of the busiest streets in the city is the Las Vegas Strip. This four-mile stretch is congested all day long and can take a long time to drive through. While rush hours are common in many other cities, in Vegas, both locals and tourists are always in a hurry to reach their destination. Despite some of the roads being wide, you’ll find vehicles lining up streets because of all the commotion.

2) Distracted driving

In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to get distracted while driving because of a text message, phone call, or even talking to other passengers, to name a few. Many individuals engage in such risky behavior that takes their minds off the road. To avoid distracted driving crashes, you should always focus on your primary task of driving when driving in Vegas and, in fact, anywhere else.

Things to do in case of an auto accident

In a city like Vegas, you cannot rule out the possibility of auto accidents. Regardless of the driver’s effort and due diligence, external factors can play a role in a car crash. In the event you’re involved in an automobile accident, you should follow immediately follow these steps:

1) Get in touch with a lawyer

An experienced law firm specializing in car accident cases can assist you with the formalities that follow an accident. A lawyer will help you gather evidence to claim against the party at fault and, if necessary, fight the case in court. Nevada is currently in 6th place on a list of the worst drivers in the US, and with Vegas being the capital of Nevada, you can expect a lot of bad drivers in the city as well. In case of an auto accident in Vegas, you should consider contacting a local law firm such as Benson & Bingham to help you handle a stressful situation.

2) Call up your insurance company

If you’ve ever wondered whether you really need car insurance, then be rest assured you won’t wonder about this immediately after an accident! After a car accident, you must contact your insurance company to file an insurance claim that will help you recover your medical expenses and any damages to your or the other party’s vehicle. The actual money you get from the insurance company will depend on the extent of the car damage, injuries, and the exact circumstances of the accident. However, since insurance companies tend to look out for their interests and not yours, it is best to ask your attorney to deal with the issue.

