/Mercedes-Benz to Recall More Vehicles Using Cheat Devices

It is almost the last quarter of 2021, but Mercedes-Benz is still embroiled in the Dieselgate emission scandal. Car owners and legal groups are filing a Mercedes diesel compensation claim after the car company was found to have potentially used emissions cheating software for its finest, most efficient, and cleanest engines.

The software was allegedly installed into Mercedes’ vehicles so that whenever the car is tested for emissions, the device automatically manipulates and lowers the emission readings. As such, the software provides inaccurate readings; what it reflects is a safe amount of NOx or Nitrogen Oxide emitted instead of the actual amount, which is a major source of pollution.

As a result of the violation, the KBA or German Federal Motor Transport Authority indicated an additional 113,000 Mercedes-Benz cars all over the world. The defeat device shall then be removed from the recalled vehicles.

Recalled models

Most of the Mercedes-Benz cars that were recalled use the company’s AdBlue technology, which is supposed to lower NOx emissions. The vehicles are even labelled the “cleanest cars ever,” and this effectively misled customers.

Some of the popular Mercedes-Benz models that the KBA has ordered for recall include:

C-Class

CLS

G-Class

S-Class

M-Class

GLK

GLC

Vito

Sprinter

SLC

SLK

The current list has now expanded to include Mercedes-Benz A, B, C, E, and S-Class models that were equipped with Euro 5 diesel engines manufactured from 2008 to 2011. Thus, the Mercedes Dieselgate scandal now involves more car models.

Mercedes customer feedback

Consumers who fell prey to Mercedes-Benz’s allegedly misleading claims are disappointed with the car company and how it is handling the issue.

One of the customers filing a claim against the German company bought BlueTEC and BlueEFFICIENCY models because she was conscious about breathing in clean air. Realising that her vehicles may have been emitting toxic levels of NOx disappointed her. The fact that the cars came with a premium price does not help at all.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction in how Mercedes-Benz has been handling the issue. Daimler, Mercedes’ parent company, continue to deny the allegations and compensation claims in the UK are quite difficult to get going as Daimler has made several objections to the recalls.

Another consumer, a resident of West London, said she was worried when she found out about the cheating device because she bought a Mercedes-Benz as it was touted as a fuel-efficient, clean, and environmentally friendly vehicle. The realisation that her car contributes pollutants to the environment every time she drives her Mercedes-Benz didn’t make her feel any better.

Both of the above-mentioned customers chose Mercedes-Benz because they thought it was the safest and cleanest choice for their children.

Currently, the EU Commission is conducting investigations in response to allegations that Mercedes-Benz has partnered with BMW and Volkswagen in creating a technology suppression cartel. Their goal is to hinder the implementation of a more efficient and effective but expensive clean emissions technology. This piece of news has left customers angrier.

Daimler recall objections

Daimler recalled over 700,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Europe in June 2018. This was after the KBA discovered the defeat devices in their cars. Daimler reluctantly agreed to the recall, but not without challenging the findings released by the KBA.

In October 2020, more models were added to the Mercedes-Benz recall list.

As mentioned earlier, Daimler appealed against the recall notices that the KBA issued. However, these objections were rejected in February 2021. Daimler and Mercedes-Benz are required by law to carry out the recalls.

On its website, Daimler indicates that the recalls in Europe involve more or less 670,000 Mercedes-Benz cars. In Germany, around 280,000 vehicles are to be recalled.

According to Daimler, all the recalled cars will get an engine management software update. The process is free for their customers.

What to do

If you think your Mercedes-Benz is one of those being recalled by the German automaker, get in touch with an emissions expert who can help you go through the process step-by-stop. You should also keep the following details in mind:

Ensure first your Mercedes-Benz is one of the models installed with the emissions defeat device. To file a claim in the UK, your vehicle must have been purchased in the UK.

Find an emissions expert to work with and once you do, talk to them and ask everything that you want to about entering your claim into a group action (class-action lawsuit). They know what’s best for you.

The Mercedes emissions claim is for all customers – private owners, car hiring companies, and fleet operators, among others.

is for all customers – private owners, car hiring companies, and fleet operators, among others. Even if Mercedes has already fixed your vehicle, you can still file an emissions claim.

Ask the emissions experts or solicitors to provide you with a complete list of required information you need to provide.

