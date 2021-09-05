/The Most Common Car Problems: An Informative Guide

Cars made from 2001 to 2021 each have their own issues, but vehicles made in 2006 have the most complaints at 81,232.

Vehicles are made with safety and ease of use in mind, but no car is perfect. In fact, a lot of car problems depend on the owner and how they take care of it.

Not sure what car issues to look out for? These common car problems might eventually pop up. Read on to learn more.

Warning Lights

When a warning light flashes on your dashboard, don’t panic. This is one of the most common car problems with well-known solutions.

The check engine light especially is a warning light that illuminates when your vehicle detects an error code. There are over 200 warning codes so it is imperative to visit a professional mechanic for car repairs.

Sputtering Engine

When the air and fuel mix properly, the engine runs to the best of its ability. Although it takes many moving parts for the engine to run efficiently, a misfire or sputtering engine is one of the more common car issues.

To combat this issue, replace fuel and other system components that are recommended by the manufacturer.

If these solutions don’t work, you might want to consider scrapping a car. Even if your engine no longer works, you can receive cash for a junk car.

Dead Battery

Car batteries tend to last for 50,000 miles or around three years. When a battery dies, it is often caused by electrical currents or reduced amps. These decrease over time as a battery loses its charge.

To avoid having a dead battery, replace it based on the manufacturer’s recommendation. If you end up with a dead battery, you’ll need to replace it right away.

Flat Tires

Although flat tires are a common car problem, repairing a car with tire issues is easier than others. General wear and tear is the main source of tire problems, but they can also come from being punctured or striking an object.

To extend the lifespan of your tires, rotate them regularly, around 5,000 miles.

Squeaky Brakes

Brakes are vital for stopping safely so it is essential to pay attention to any brake problems you might have. Over time, the brake system will wear out and you’ll know when the wear starts if you hear squeaks.

Squeaking brakes could be a sign of a minor or major problem so it is best to have them inspected by a mechanic ASAP.

Failing Alternator

The alternator keeps electrical systems running when the car starts and charges your battery. A broken alternator can lead to a dead battery and other major issues.

Replace the alternator based on the recommendations from your manufacturer to avoid the hassle of fixing other parts at once.

Car Problems You Don’t Want to Have

Car problems are never fun to deal with as they seem to show up at the most inconvenient moments. The bright side is that most vehicle issues are preventable with regular maintenance and inspection.

To avoid the issues presented in this guide, check your owner’s manual and visit a mechanic as soon as you notice even the slightest problem.

